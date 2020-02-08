Medicare is one of the most popular forms of health insurance in the United States.
It is also one of the best in containing costs.
Yet when presidential candidates propose expanding the government-run program to everyone, they are called radical, extremist, and divisive.
Why?
Why would extending a popular, well-run program that contains costs be something to fear?
Well, it helps to know that many of the same arguments were made against creating Medicare for the elderly in the first place.
It’s called fear mongering.
Just to be clear, a study last year by the Urban Institute found that health care costs under Medicare increase by an average of 2.4 percent a year while private insurance goes up by 4.4 percent.
A survey of customer satisfaction found 77 percent of Medicare recipients are happy with their coverage compared to 69 percent among people who get their health insurance through work.
Also, the survey put the administrative overhead cost of Medicare at 2 to 3 percent compared to 8 to 12 percent among private insurance companies.
Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have seized on figures like these to make the case that Medicare for All is the best way to achieve universal coverage and hold down cost increases.
Yet conservatives are ringing the alarm that Medicare for All is socialism and disasterous.
One candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has risen to the front tier of contenders by bashing Medicare for All and those who support it.
Yet less than two years ago he had a much different position.
Before he saw an opening in the anti-health care lane to the presidential nomination, Buttigieg was a supporter of Medicare for All.
He wrote back then he “most affirmatively” supports Medicare for All.
Elsewhere in politics:
- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg came to Providence Wednesday and received the endorsement of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.
She is the third most unpopular governor in the nation, with only 35 percent of Rhode Islanders approving of her job performance.
So its not exactly clear why Bloomberg would want her backing, never mind float the idea that she could be his running mate.
- Things are getting testy between the mayor and city council — and we’re not talking about Attleboro.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry has issued a directive to city councilors to stop dropping in unannounced on department heads and stop the constant emails to them because the department heads cannot get their work done because of all the interruptions.
Naturally the city councilors were not amused and refuse to halt the interference.
- U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, walked out of the House chamber during President Trump’s State of the Union address, saying he couldn’t take all the lies.
- Republicans were extremely upset with Democratic behavior during the speech.
- Of course, they were just fine with Rep. Joe Wilson, R-South Carolina, yelling “you lie” at President Obama during during a nationally televised joint address to Congress.
