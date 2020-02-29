U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds many of the same positions as Sen. Bernie Sanders, yet his presidential campaign is taking off while hers is failing. Why?
Well, it would seem the simple answer is men do not like her.
Even in her home state of Massachusetts, only 9 percent of men say they will vote for her, according to a WBUR poll. Twenty eight percent of men support Sanders in the crowded Democratic field, by far the highest mark among men.
In contrast, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who Warren dominated in a recent debate, has the support of 16 percent of men.
Again, why?
Well, you hear it all the time, even from her fellow Democrats, that Warren is “shrill” and “pushy.” Sanders, who always seems to be yelling and berating others, for some reason doesn’t get burdened with those kinds of labels.
Warren has shown in the countless debates the Democrats have held that she is among the brightest and best-prepared candidates, but that has accounted for nothing.
She does hold solid support among women voters with 22 percent backing her in Massachusetts, only one point behind Sanders and well ahead of the others.
Twenty-two percent may not sound like much, but the votes are divided among eight candidates, so it is substantial.
Warren has addressed the gender gap before. She said she was advised to smile more to make her more likeable.
Do you think Bernie Sanders consultants are telling him to smile more?
Another presidential candidate, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., has also raised the issue of a bias among the media and voters.
She said the presidential candidacy of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would be considered a “joke” if he were a woman because few would view a female mayor of a small city as being qualified for the most important job in the world.
Elsewhere in politics
One woman Warren has been able to count on is state Attorney General Maura Healey.
She has campaigned tirelessly for Warren in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Attleboro city councilors insist there is a market for the sale of the 100-year-old former high school building on County Street even with restrictions on what can be done to the structure.
Yet the city has already put the school out to bid and no one has made an offer.
If developers wanted to buy the building, as the council claims, wouldn’t they have already bid on it?
