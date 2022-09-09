The Attleboro Commission on Disabilities is partnering with the Attleboro Public Library for the annual Big Read to host the Attleboro Wheelchair Stroll through downtown and we hope you will join us.
The stroll will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at City Hall and will proceed on a designated route to the Balfour Riverwalk Park where we will have time to reflect on the stroll and speak with local leaders. Our intention with this event is to invite residents and local leaders alike to experience a perspective on getting around downtown Attleboro in a wheelchair.
For many, accessibility fades into the background and is not often missed until it is needed. A minor obstacle easily becomes a barrier once you rely on a wheelchair for mobility.
For me, it was a mishap with an old fashioned playground slide that opened my eyes to what it could mean to be permanently disabled. I spent three months with a cast on my right leg up to my knee and six months in physical therapy working on regaining range of motion following the mishap.
I spent the first two months at home on our sofa unable to drive my car or really go anywhere as I had been instructed to stay off of my leg.
My husband would joke that I was excited to “go for a ride in the car to go to the gas station” and it was true. There is only so much Netflix anyone can binge.
My disability was only temporary. My leg was able to heal and I was able to go back to being able bodied in a matter of months.
Still, I needed help making my way around when I was able to go out. Those electric carts at the grocery store, and my favorite big box retailers (ahem Jo-Ann’s crafts) returned a sense of normalcy to my life. I was able to more easily understand why someone may not return a cart to a cart coral and it transformed me into a more understanding person.
As we develop and add improvements to the city, accessibility must be an important consideration. When we improve accessibility on our city streets and sidewalks, we improve it for everyone, not just those in wheelchairs. We improve it for parents who have children in strollers. We improve it for our seniors. We make it safe for our children walking to and from school and activities. We also make the city attractive to more businesses and economic growth.
This event is an opportunity for city residents and leaders alike to come together and experience Attleboro from a different perspective.
We hope you will join us on Sept. 17.
If you would like more information about the Wheelchair Stroll or Attleboro Commission on Disabilities please visit our Facebook page or contact AttleboroCOD@gmail.com.