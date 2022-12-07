“The people have been making this happen for 40 years. It has blossomed into something in which we feel the warmth, hope and love.”
— Dave Kane of WARA, who started Christmas Is For Kids in 1983
As I walked around the nerve center of the Greater Attleboro Council for Children’s Christmas Is For Kids gift drive on a recent Tuesday — the first time I joined up with the volunteer corps of about 150 helpers known as “elves” since 2019 — before the pandemic — it was as if time had stood still.
Granted, the clocks in the main room at the gift drive’s location had either been taken down or weren’t working, but that seemed appropriate. Christmas Is For Kids’ recipe for success, after all, has proved timeless, lasting four decades.
The drive has always had a knack for overcoming obstacles, and this year is no exception.
While the Greater Attleboro Council for Children continues to raise money to meet the estimated $200,000 mortgage for its new 24,000-square-foot building in the North Attleboro Industrial Park, the drive is making the most of its longtime headquarters at the former Brennan Middle/ Attleboro High School on County Street in Attleboro.
Despite the drawbacks and challenges posed by the old building, which the city has been unable to thus far sell, the gift drive continues to be wildly successful because of the dedication, passion and compassion of the people behind the drive.
Their tireless efforts explain why the gift drive didn’t miss a beat despite having to change some procedures the last two years because of COVID-19, and it’s why this year, with things as close to normal as possible in these uncertain times, the drive is on the verge of achieving another banner year.
On this, the second day of my return to volunteering, I was again joined by my wife Lynne. While taking a brief break from filling the gift requests for the children we were helping out based on their “story sheets” — the paperwork filled out for every child assisted by the drive — the reason for the drive’s long-term success became obvious: it’s the hard work of the organizers.
They’ve devised a system that still works well: the names of children and families in need of help are meticulously filed with all pertinent information, including whether the request came from an individual family or from one of the many social service agencies with whom the drive works.
Donors who adopt a child or children drop off bags, while other bags are carefully filled by the volunteers, and they have plenty of items to choose from.
Gazing out across the room — the former school auditorium — I saw rows and rows of shelves and racks packed with toys, games, dolls, books, clothes, basketballs, footballs, softballs, baseballs, shoes, boots, makeup kits, arts and crafts supplies and dozens of other potential gifts. The auditorium’s stage is stocked with items for babies and children up to age 2.
Just outside the auditorium in one corridor are huge cartons filled with mittens and winter hats, while wrapping paper and more books are stacked in another corridor.
But filling each bag isn’t the end of the process; it’s not considered complete until the quality control or “QC” checkers pass judgment; moreover, if the items at the center can’t fill specific requests, volunteer shoppers are asked to buy them with donated money or gift cards.
In addition to the elves, the drive is fortunate to rely on the generosity of hundreds, if not thousands, of people in the six communities it serves — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
Every year, churches, scouts, fraternal, community and veterans’ groups, police and firefighters, businesses and government employees, including Attleboro municipal workers, and many others, play vital roles.
Those efforts expand yearly; the Leftover Turkey Trot 5K run/walk held Nov. 27 in downtown North Attleboro was the latest such success story.
North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg and Assistant Town Manager Antonio Morabito partnered with Christmas Is For Kids, and the result was a race that they and gift drive Chairperson Kelly Fox say will become an annual event.
The inaugural race drew more than 400 runners and walkers, double the amount expected.
Those people, many from outside the area, donated more than 200 toys and other gifts and raised more than $10,000.
Fox, who said she started volunteering for the drive in 1993 after her family, including husband Alan and son Andrew, had been donors for three years, is in her 17th year at the helm of the drive, her 30th overall.
She said she took over the drive in 2006, the same year her son graduated from high school.
Fox’s family involvement is typical of the helpers. Many people started as teenagers (the minimum age to volunteer is 13), and now they bring their own kids to the center.
That selflessness epitomizes the spirit of the drive and it’s why Christmas Is For Kids is the antithesis of the behavior of far too many people in this self-absorbed society where vitriol and hatred too often win out over compassion and kindness toward strangers.
The volunteers have made a tradition of helping out because they give a darn about making the world a better place — and that, more than anything, explains why the drive remains one of the great miracles of the Christmas season.