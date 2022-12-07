Gift drive at a glance

WHAT: Christmas Is For Kids gift drive coordinated by the Greater Attleboro Council for Children.

COMMUNITIES: From 800 to 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Seekonk and Rehoboth are helped annually.

HOW TO HELP: Adopt a child by going to the list at councilforchildren.org/christmas-is-for-kids-1 or call 508-226-0911 from 5 to 8 p.m. weeknights through Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

DROPOFF: Donations may be dropped off from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gift drive’s center, the former Brennan Middle and Attleboro High School at 135 County St., Attleboro, through Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

INFORMATION: Contact the drive’s chairperson, Kelly Fox, at Kelly@councilfochildren.org. Or go to councilforchildren.org/christmas-is-for-kids-1