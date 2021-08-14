Suicide has always been largely a taboo topic, and it’s one cloaked in euphemisms, especially in obituaries. Sometimes the expression “died suddenly” can be a clue, but not always.
Typically, newspapers, including The Sun Chronicle, don’t report on them unless the death took place in public, but that wasn’t always the case.
Two decades ago, while cleaning out my father’s apartment in Brookline, I discovered a small, yellowed newspaper clipping from the Boston Record or Evening American published in April 1957. The article, which I long since threw out, talked about finding a man who had hung himself in the basement of his triple-decker on Lucerne Street in Dorchester.
That man was my maternal grandfather, a fact that I never knew until more than 30 years later, when my father Ike told me about it during a dinner in New York, where he had accompanied me to cheer me on in my third New York City Marathon.
At the time of my grandfather’s death, I was four months shy of my fifth birthday. I have a vague memory of sitting on the kitchen floor of my parents’ Dorchester apartment on Irma Street and wondering why all of the adults had dazed looks on their faces. Of course, it was grief, but that’s not something that a 4-year-old would pick up on.
I realize now that the gathering was part of the post-funeral Jewish rite of sitting Shiva, which would explain why everyone was so somber. But I didn’t know that back then. In fact, until the 1987 dinner conversation with Ike, I had no knowledge of how my grandfather, David Charles Ross, had died, but that wasn’t the only deeply buried family secret that I learned about that night.
My father, a World War II Navy veteran who had survived battles off the coast of North Africa and the Atlantic Ocean while serving as a radioman onboard a destroyer escort, revealed another painful memory: He was the one who found my grandfather, his father-in-law. No one had seen him for a while, so Ike walked the couple of blocks from our apartment over to my grandparents’ apartment, where he made that harrowing discovery in the cellar.
Ike discussed all of this calmly with me; the three decades that had elapsed let him talk matter-of-factly about it. My Dad, like a lot of World War II veterans who barely discussed their own combat experiences, was able to compartmentalize things.
I was told that my grandfather was depressed — an all-encompassing term in those days to describe a host of mental health issues — as a reason why he did what he did.
I was grateful to Ike, who died in March 2003 at 84, for letting me know about what happened to my grandfather. I was too young when he died to remember a lot about him, but I do recall playing ball with him, as well as sharing family Passover Seders with him.
I hadn’t thought about Ike’s conversation with me in quite a while, but it all came back to me after I interviewed the Chee family of North Attleboro about the non-profit they’ve just started, Cassie’s Cause, which is dedicated to, among other things, ending the stigma associated with mental illness.
The Chees launched Cassie’s Cause (cassiescause.com) as a way of honoring the memory of their daughter Cassie, who on Jan. 21, 2020, took her own life. They hope to educate parents, teachers and anyone else willing to raise awareness about mental illness.
That’s a laudable goal, especially since a CDC report by the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics’ National Vital Statistics System said, “the rate of death by suicide in people from 10 to 24 years old increased by 57.4% in the United States over the 10-year period from 2007 to 2018.” That was a dramatic jump from where the numbers stood in the early 2000s, remaining relatively stable until 2007.
Statistics released then also showed that although Massachusetts’ rates have varied from 2000 to 2018, youth suicides spiked from 2007-09, when 157 suicides were reported and from 2016-18, when 258 suicides were reported.
My heart truly goes out to the Chees and to all parents who have lost children through suicide.
I commend the Chees for starting Cassie’s Cause, and wish them the best. They’re in my prayers, because I know all too well that their pain will never completely vanish.
