The picture that accompanies this column goes to the heart of what Passover, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Freedom, means to me as the years fly by: a chance to reconnect with my youth, especially during the two Seders, which this year will take place on the evenings of April 5 and 6.
Over the years, the Seders have inevitably transformed me into a Proustian Jew, giving me the ability to smell my late Bubbe’s (grandmother’s) gefilte fish and borscht.
For those unfamiliar with the French author Marcel Proust, my reference is to his seven-volume early 20th-century work, “In Search of Lost Time” or “Remembrance of Things Past,” two translations of “A la recherche du temps perdu.” (The former English title is a literal translation of the French.)
Full disclosure: I haven’t read his entire novel, but as a French student, I read excerpts and my reference to being a Proustian Jew refers to one of the most famous examples in the work of what’s known as involuntary memory. It stems from Proust’s description of eating a French pastry called a madeleine as an adult, which he said triggered a childhood memory.
Passover has always done that for me, as everything surrounding the Seders tends to stimulate early memories. The photograph that appears with this column is from one of those childhood Seders.
Dating from 1956, the photograph was taken in my parents’ Dorchester apartment.
On the table sit my mother Sylvia’s glass Passover dishes and a carafe of wine. At the bottom of the photo is Elijah’s cup.
The scene was pretty ordinary: a family gathering for Passover, but 67 years later, what the photo represents seems extraordinary, even remarkable, given all that’s transpired in the last three years.
Three years ago, scenes like this would have been either inadvisable or illegal, depending on which state you were in and how seriously people were taking the then-new coronavirus outbreak, which we would call COVID-19, and which over the last three years has killed more than 1.1 million Americans and millions more worldwide.
The lockdown took place a few weeks before Passover, which meant Seders were restricted to the immediate family. Although Zoom brought more people to the Seder table, those virtual visits weren’t the same as in-person gatherings. Things improved slightly in 2021, with vaccines becoming available and Passover last year was closer to normal.
This year’s Seders, however, have taken on an even deeper meaning, given the frightening resurgence of antisemitism in the post-COVID world.
A new report by the Anti-Defamation League said Massachusetts’ rise in antisemitic incidents in 2022 was higher than increases in New England and the country, putting the state among the top six states in the nation, which recorded a 36 percent hike. That figure, as well as the state’s 152 incidents (a 41 percent hike from 2021) and the 204 in New England, were record highs since the ADL began tracking the information in 1979, the agency reported.
Those distressing statistics led New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to launch a $25 million “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign through his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. The campaign’s main thrust is to make the country aware that even though American Jews make up only 2.4 percent of America’s population, they’re now the victims of 55 percent of all hate crimes, Kraft said.
The irrational scourge of antisemitism — being pushed by increasingly emboldened groups of white supremacists and neo-Nazis — has made my childhood memories of Passover especially precious.
Growing up, my parents and grandparents took celebrating the holiday to heart, but not too seriously. By that I mean that children were encouraged to be at the Seder table, even if they’d sometimes do foolish things.
I wasn’t exempt from such behavior, and when I was a little older than the toddler in the photo, I drank a bit of wine instead of whatever non-alcoholic beverage I was given. My face turned red after a couple of sips, which explains why I’ve been drinking grape juice at Seders ever since.
Another ritual that I recall fondly was hunting for the hametz (bread and leavened products that aren’t eaten during Passover) on the night before the first Seder. My father Ike and I would use a feather to scrape the breadcrumbs off windowsills, but the highlight would take place the next morning. That was when Ike would take the bag of hametz and other leftover bread into the backyard and burn it. I’d join him on years when there was no school on the day of the first Seder because it coincided with Good Friday or April vacation.
Nowadays, burning the hametz would become another excuse to unleash antisemitic tirades, but in the simpler era when I grew up, burning stale bread in April was a pleasant rite of spring and Passover.
Those memories give me sustenance at a time when the very right of the Jewish people to exist is once again under attack, just as it was in ancient times and has been so often in the centuries to follow, especially in the 1930s when the Nazis consolidated power and hatched the Final Solution to exterminate the Jewish people.
That’s why, as another Passover is about to start, it’s imperative that we embrace our Passover memories — and make some new ones — while we still have the freedom to do so.