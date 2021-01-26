“After much consideration, the lingering impact of the coronavirus has forced organizers to cancel the Attleboro Arts Museum’s 2021 Flower Show. Despite a genuine effort to reimagine the layout, attractions, programs and flow of guests, organizers believe that a truly safe flower show in March 2021 is not achievable.”
Let’s face it: We’ve been distracted by a lot lately. Since the year we all want to forget turned over a few weeks ago, we’ve had to deal with:
Rising coronavirus infections that have put the Attleboro area into Massachusetts’ red zone for several weeks.
Pandemic deaths in the United States exceeded the 400,000 mark and may reach the half-million mark by mid-February.
The Capitol was overrun with rioters, who for several hours stopped the counting of the Electoral College votes.
Former President Donald Trump became the nation’s only chief executive to be impeached twice.
Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president.
So, against that backdrop, the fact that the Attleboro Arts Museum was forced to cancel its flower show for the second straight year may not have resonated with you, but it should have. That’s because, in normal times, the show annually brought thousands to downtown Attleboro for one night and four days.
The show’s popularity is easy to explain: It’s all about the timing. That the show is held in mid-March, and often close to the first day of spring, made it an attractive destination for winter-weary residents.
Fawcett verbalized that feeling when she described the draw of the show before the 21st event in 2017. “We all appreciate the start of spring. I feel like the flower show is a great marker that says warmth and color are on the way,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
That’s why hundreds of people a day — many of whom may have been discovering one of Attleboro’s finest jewels for the first time — flocked to the museum on Park Street, across from City Hall, for more than two decades, through the 23rd annual show in 2019.
Fawcett last year was poised for another spectacular flower show and all that it offers — elaborate floral displays, hundreds of specially themed artwork and children’s activities. The show also let people linger over a muffin and coffee in the basement café; that was where, at the 2019 show, I last saw former city councilor and longtime city and museum volunteer Tony Viveiros.
Tony left us too soon, in December 2019, and Fawcett told me that the 2020 show had been set to honor him by naming the flower show’s café after him.
That had been the plan until the coronavirus caused Fawcett last March, on Friday the 13th no less, to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the show, noting then that she had hopes of things returning to normal by March 2021.
She wasn’t alone in thinking that we would no longer be dealing with the pandemic a year later, but sadly this health emergency that won’t quit forced her hand a second time — and what would have been the flower show’s silver anniversary event in March had it not been canceled last year, has been scrubbed again.
Last year, the non-profit museum paid a stiff price for becoming a COVID casualty as it not only lost out on the up to $30,000 that it normally clears from the show, but it wound up being closed for more than three months. That forced Fawcett to seek grants and to turn to creative alternatives, including virtual components to exhibitions, to keep the museum going.
The good news this year, Fawcett said, is that the natured-theme art component of the show will continue. “The display of original art, this year entitled ‘Back to Nature,’ will showcase work in a range of disciplines that relate to the natural world,” she said, adding that the museum’s gift shop will expand and the show’s raffles will be offered. The art exhibit will be on display, with COVID protocols in place, March 6-19 in the Ottmar Gallery, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.
While that’s certainly a smidgen of good news, the harsh reality is that what has been the surest sign of spring in the Attleboro area has once more fallen victim to this deadly pandemic.
Fawcett made the only decision she could have made, but that doesn’t mean that the flower show’s fans have to be happy about it — any more than anyone is happy about having the essence of our humanity robbed and our spirit stolen from us for nearly a year now.
I grieve the flower show’s passing — not only because of how much the show used to lift my spirits, but also because a year ago I saw firsthand the full extent of the museum staff’s dedication as a volunteer with the Greater Attleboro Relay For Life organizing committee. We collaborated with the museum on an art exhibit, “Luminaria,” which drew thousands over the February school vacation week and during Attleboro’s Winter Night Festival.
Now, that’s a very distant memory as, for the second straight year, the pandemic has played the role of weeds to the flower show’s brilliant blooms — and the Attleboro area’s spring will be gloomier because of the show’s absence.
