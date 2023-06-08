The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will celebrate its 25th anniversary when it returns to the Norton High School track 5 p.m. Friday, June 9, to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, and it’s always had a simple premise: Raise money for the agonizing fight against cancer while recognizing survivors and remembering those for whom cures came too late.
The national relay began in 1985 by Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt, who walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington. Klatt covered 83.6 miles and raised $27,000. He died Aug. 3, 2014, from heart failure and stomach cancer.
Although some things have changed since the first Attleboro area relay in 1999 at North Attleboro High, many things have stayed the same:
Teams and participants circle the track from the opening ceremony through the wrap-up Saturday morning. The teams raise money before and during the event. In its first 24 years, the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro has raised more than $4.5 million — money that pays for, among other things, transportation to and from appointments, lodging for cancer patients and research into lifesaving treatments and drugs.
Candles called luminaries, illuminated with glow sticks, are lit around the track in memory of cancer victims and in honor of cancer survivors.
A luminary ceremony is held opening night, and it’s always been one of the relay’s most moving aspects.
None of this would happen without thousands of volunteers, and often times, teams and participants double as members of the volunteer committee. For example, the chair of the last several relays, Barbara Benoit, is also the captain of Carol and Margie’s Marchers.
For a column marking the 20th anniversary in 2018, she explained why she got involved.
“In 2000, I saw an article in The Sun Chronicle about the Greater Attleboro Relay and decided to start a team in memory of my mother, Margaret Gill. Our team was Margie’s Marchers until 2016, when my mother’s best friend, Carol Amirault, passed away, and we changed the name.” She’s been relaying ever since “to try and make a difference so that someday, no one will hear the words ‘you have cancer.’ ”
That’s always been the ultimate goal of the local relay since it began in 1999, and that’s never changed.
As proof, I’d like to conclude with excerpts from a column that my friend and retired Sun Chronicle colleague, Gloria LaBounty, wrote on June 21, 1999. Her words remain extremely relevant today:
Her column began:
“It seemed fitting that the song being played over the loudspeaker during our first lap was Eric Clapton’s ‘Tears In Heaven.’ He wrote the song in memory of his young son, and my family was in this 24-hour Relay For Life in memory of my sister, who had also been an aunt, a mother, a daughter.
“After only three months, the pain of loss was still too fresh. We had to do something, and we couldn’t do anything more for her. So, we were walking, to hopefully do something for someone else.
“All the money being raised was going to the American Cancer Society for programs and research for every kind of cancer, from the rare to the all too common. For us, it had been Hodgkin’s disease, a form of cancer that doctors had told us was the kind to get, because it is so curable.
“After 10 years of helping her through countless remissions, repeated recurrences, difficult treatments and finally, deterioration, we knew that no kind of cancer is the kind to get.
“So we were at North Attleboro High School, walking in the place where only a few years ago, she had proudly watched her daughter graduate. We pitched our tent on the field, set up chairs, rolled out sleeping bags, ate pizza, and walked.
“Others around us did the same. Families, churches, businesses, neighbors, friends all were there in memory, in support, in appreciation, or in the case of one man I heard about, in gratitude that no one in his family had ever had cancer.
“Families like that are becoming rare. Hardly anyone these days has not been touched by this disease that takes control of a life, and makes everyone else feel helpless,” she wrote.
At some point, everyone who’s involved in relay, starts believing in the miracles that will be needed to cure cancer, and that feeling was eloquently captured by Gloria:
“When we think of heaven, we automatically look out there, and wonder. Faith tells us there is a heaven, or some kind of afterlife, and people tell you after you lose someone, that she is in a better place. You hope and pray that is true, but you know that you will never know for sure until you are there yourself.
“Maybe they were there with us, my sister and all the others represented by luminaries that slowly started going out.
“Walking through the darkness, through sore legs and sleepiness, I began wondering whether walking in circles over and over again would really make a difference at all. But I felt driven, as though with every step, I was somehow helping, and earning the money so many people had pledged.
“When we took our final lap, we were glad we had done it. There was a sense that maybe we were not so helpless in the face of cancer after all. The luminaries had been removed from the track by then … but the luminaries that stayed with me were the ones that had been in the bleachers, spelling out ‘hope.’ Hope, after all, is all there is.”