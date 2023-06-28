The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, has always been an event close to my heart ever since doing my first one in June 2000. I was the co-captain of The Sun Chronicle’s team that year, the second one held, and I’ve been involved in every one since.
The event has always been deeply personal, as dozens of relatives and friends have been affected by cancer over the years. That’s why, besides my participation, I inevitably wrote about the relays, because it’s been important to tell people’s stories about this insidious disease.
Cancer is a democratic (small “d”) illness that affects everyone, regardless of age, race, religion, political viewpoints, ethnic background or gender, and organizing the event requires people to put other differences aside and concentrate on doing your part to eradicate cancer.
That’s something I saw firsthand when, after retiring from The Sun Chronicle in 2017, I joined the event’s organizing committee. Putting on the event takes a lot of hard work, and that was especially true in the days leading up to June 9-10, when we celebrated the local relay’s 25th anniversary at Norton High School.
The challenges were many, culminating with a severe thunderstorm pounding the high school an hour before the opening ceremony, forcing us to relocate to the cafeteria and to reshuffle our events.
I’m happy to report that, thanks to the single-minded focus of the committee members and our longtime chair Barbara Benoit, we pulled off another successful event.
With donations being accepted through the end of July, the relay has to date raised close to $50,000, thanks to the involvement of 134 participants, 21 teams, about 30 survivors and many volunteers.
But the success of the relay, as well as February’s “Creating Awareness” art exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum during the Winter Night Festival, wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many individuals, organizations and businesses. The relay’s organizing committee would like to thank:
- The Norton School Department, Norton School Committee, Superintendent Joseph Baeta and Wade Lizotte, the director of facilities, for the use of Norton High School’s new turf field and track. We’d also like to thank the school’s custodians for their assistance when we had to move the opening ceremony to the school’s cafeteria due to the thunderstorm.
- Our community partners — Attleboro Arts Museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett and Attleboro Public Library Director Amy Rhilinger and their staffs — for working with us on the “Creating Awareness” luminary art project, and for putting the luminaries on display for more than two months at the library.
- The 18 artists, for creating the luminary bags, and for agreeing to donate the proceeds to the cancer society from the silent auction held at the relay.
- Our inspiring guest speakers — cancer survivor Jonathan Gardner, former longtime North Attleboro state Rep. Kevin Poirier and state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro. Their words were uplifting on a night when the storm could have dampened people’s enthusiasm.
- Disc jockey Joshua Brown of Purple Wave Entertainment, who donated his services.
- Waters Church of North Attleboro, for again providing the food for the annual survivors’ dinner, and Flaky Crust Pies of Norton, for donating pies for dessert.
- Bagpiper and Norton Police Officer Jake Dennett, for leading the silent lap after the luminary ceremony.
- Sensata Technologies of Attleboro, for organizing a canned goods drive. The cans were used to anchor the luminaries and were donated to three area food pantries.
- Briggs Nursery of North Attleboro, for donating the carts used to move items during the relay.
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s Healthy Steps, for leading an exercise program.
- Team Ladybugs, for holding Saturday morning’s breakfast.
- The Norton House of Pizza, for donating 10 percent of its sales on the opening day of the relay to the Mrs. Peacock’s Sole Squad team.
- Auston Ricketts of Attleboro’s Double ACS, Peter Gay of North TV, WARA radio’s Paul Healy and The North Star Reporter, for publicizing both events.
- The Sun Chronicle, for again being our media sponsor and for publicizing and covering our events in February and June.
The committee thanks everyone who helped and is looking forward to the 26th annual event in 2024.