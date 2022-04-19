The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, was first held in 1999 on the North Attleboro High School track, and I’ve been a part of it since its second year in 2000.
There are many reasons for my longtime involvement in the event, which this year will be held June 17-18 at the Norton Middle School. Most of them revolve around the fact that cancer has touched scores of friends and relatives, and I take pride in paying tribute to them at each relay by lighting luminaries in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of victims. But the overriding reason for my participation as a team member and volunteer is the need to raise awareness about the disease.
For the third year in a row, meeting that goal is being helped considerably by having the relay partner with a trusted community organization.
In 2020, that effort resulted in a fruitful collaboration with the Attleboro Arts Museum on a compelling art show. The following year, we held a new event, Slam Cancer, in conjunction with the Attleboro Public Library, and we heard so much good feedback from it that we’re repeating it this year.
Slam Cancer’s premise is simple: It encourages people of all ages to share their original poems and essays; it’s not a contest, so people can feel free to simply express their thoughts about how and why cancer has affected their lives without feeling any pressure. You’re invited to submit entries — poems or essays up to 500 words — to slamcancer21@gmail.com through April 29.
A celebratory event to cap off Slam Cancer 2022 will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk Park, where many of the writers will be reading their works.
Last year’s writers wrote passionately, and it’s in that spirit that I want to make this point about cancer: be vigilant about the disease before it sneaks up on you.
That’s what happened to me earlier this year, when — after procrastinating for way too long — I saw a dermatologist about a spot on my nose that turned out to be a form of skin cancer that required surgery. That prompted the doctor to do a complete skin check on me and he found another cancerous spot, this time inside my right ear, which also required surgery about a month after the previous procedure.
I was initially surprised that I had developed two different kinds of skin cancer since on those rare times that I’d go to the beach, I usually headed for the shade and used gobs of sunscreen. But after reflection I realized I’ve been running in the sun during warmer weather, when my head is covered with only a baseball cap, for 47 years, and sunscreen won’t stop all cancers.
I was nervous about the surgeries, but everything turned out well. The surgeon and her assistants were compassionate and understanding, and they removed all of the cancer.
I feel guilty about sharing this experience, because over the years I’ve written about people suffering from many more debilitating forms of cancer, such as the pancreatic cancer that took my cousin five years ago well before his time, or the colon, lung, prostate, breast and blood cancers that claim hundreds of thousands a year, including far too many children and teens.
However, I ultimately decided to talk about it to emphasize the point that cancer is an indiscriminate disease, and it’s incumbent to be proactive by getting screened and tested early if something looks or feels suspicious. That approach has taken on a new urgency this year after millions delayed getting screenings during the first two years of the pandemic, with the result that many cancers were discovered at later, more advanced, stages.
The need to get that message out is why I’ll be involved in the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro for as long as the event exists.