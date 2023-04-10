“Mazel tov” is the traditional Hebrew greeting when you wish someone well as they’re celebrating a “simcha” (a happy occasion). It’s most often uttered when wishing people well at milestone events — bar or bat mitzvahs, marriages, births, wedding anniversaries, graduations and birthdays.
It literally means good luck as “mazel” means fortune or luck and “tov” means good.
But however you say it, in whatever language, a most hearty congratulations is due the Attleboro Arts Museum, which this year is marking its centennial.
It’s a well-deserved anniversary for a cherished Attleboro institution.
In separate stories this past weekend, veteran Sun Chronicle Staff Writer George W. Rhodes examined the history of the museum and I penned several mini-profiles of some of the artists who call the museum home.
Those artists all credit the museum for nurturing their art and for being a supportive place for them to thrive.
But the museum is much more than a place to display art; it’s a living, breathing organism and a vital part of the community — the record crowds that jammed the museum for the 25th anniversary Flower Show for four days last week was just the latest testament to how the museum helps make Attleboro much more than a city of people, but one of caring individuals.
That’s because the museum has always played a vital role in community outreach, something that I’ve had the privilege of discovering firsthand twice in the last three years due to its partnership with the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro.
The museum’s staff, starting with Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett and continuing to her creative and caring staff, embraced the partnership with the relay, which has been raising money for the American Cancer Society for 25 years.
In 2020, before the pandemic, the museum organized a week-long exhibit, “Luminaria,” which featured exquisite and beautiful luminaria — lit at the relay in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer victims — created by nearly two dozen museum artists.
Three years later, in mid-February, on the day of the Winter Night Festival’s return to downtown Attleboro, the museum and the relay presented “Creating Awareness,” an exhibit featuring about a dozen artists decorating luminaria bags in their chosen mediums.
The role that the museum plays in the community, however, starts with serving as an outlet for creativity for everyone in the greater Attleboro area and beyond. Exhibit No. 1 is the classes that it offers, starting with those for kids all the way through senior citizens, including people in their 80s and 90s. The largest number of people taking classes are in the K-12 and senior citizen groups, Fawcett said.
In addition, Fawcett said the museum offers “classes for special and underserved groups.”
As examples, she pointed to classes for individuals with developmental disabilities and to the museum’s “memory café” classes for its older patrons with memory challenges.
The museum, she said, offers 45-50 classes in winter, spring and fall, and more are added in the summer, when eight week-long classes for students in kindergarten through grade 3 or grades 4-8 are offered in addition to ceramics classes for teens and adults.
Fawcett, who has been leading the museum since 2006, said she’s inspired by the artists.
“The artists and the level of creativity that I see coming through at all levels of artists — emerging or professional — absolutely fuels what I do each day,” she said.
She remembers one particular show, when she asked for portraits of people who left an indelible impression on the artist, and one artist’s tribute to her grandmother included her dressed in a collar decorated with piano keys, to emphasize her loved one’s musical talent.
“I’m always impressed how an artist can synthesize their memories and create an uncommon visual,” Fawcett said.
That’s an example, she said, of what excites her in her daily work: the ability of one request for submissions for a particular exhibition to elicit a cornucopia of responses.
“We all process things in our own way,” she added.
Or, to put it another way, if you move the artist, you’ll move the public.
And that’s something that the museum has been doing for 100 years and hopes to do for another 100.
Mazel Tov, indeed!