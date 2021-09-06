Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year of 5782, will usher in the High Holy Days or Ten Days of Repentance Monday evening , with the New Year being observed on the next two days.
That will be followed by the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, the Day of Atonement or Yom Kippur, an intense 24-hour period of fasting, prayer and reflection, from sundown Wednesday, Sept. 16 to sunset Thursday, Sept. 17.
For the second straight year, this solemn period will be occurring during the modern-day biblical plague that we’ve been dealing with for the last 18 months. The coronavirus pandemic has so far killed more than 642,000 Americans and more than 4.5 million worldwide, and it has upended nearly every aspect of our lives, including religious observances.
Even though most houses of worship are no longer subject to official COVID-19 restrictions, this summer’s surge of the virus is still hovering over Jewish New Year observances.
Some will be scaled back as the uncertainty caused by the virus’ delta variant and breakthrough cases — people testing positive despite being fully vaccinated — has forced some congregations to offer virtual services instead of in-person ones.
Attleboro’s Congregation Agudas Achim is one of those again offering virtual services. According to a statement on its website www.agudasma.org signed by the congregation’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Alex Weissman, and five congregation officials — Amy Bono, managing director for community; Molly Jacobs, managing director for education; Alan Wartenberg, managing director for ritual life; Aaron Weintraub, managing director for administration and finance; and Kim Bodemer, chairwoman of the ritual committee — the resurgence of virus cases prompted that decision.
“Between the rising health risks and the limitations that places on the experience of services — both in person and for those streaming (attendees and leaders masked, attendees not being able to sing, etc.) — we concluded that holding services in this way would likely create more of a feeling of disconnection rather than one of connection,” the statement reads.
“It broke our hearts to make this decision, both because of the loss of the high holiday experiences we had hoped and planned for so many months ago, and because of where it means we are in the course of this pandemic. We trust we will still find meaning and connection in the holidays, even in the digital experience.”
Despite the pandemic’s continuing hold on our lives, it’s nonetheless important to our long-term sanity to maintain a sense of optimism at the Jewish New Year. With that in mind, I offer 10 New Year’s wishes. I wish and pray that:
1. We’d work together to combat the pandemic instead of bickering over the use of masks and vaccines, measures designed to mitigate, and ultimately end, this 21st- century plague.
2. We’d resolve to act compassionately toward each other instead of promoting the never-ending hatred that dominates our public discourse.
3. Our political leaders would stop wasting energy and time trying to undercut their opponents and instead focus on working together to help end the pandemic.
4. We’d resolve to treat each other with more respect.
5. We’d reach out to our friends, neighbors and relatives daily, so they know they’re cared for. The mental health crisis is real as this unprecedented pandemic continues to wear on all of us.
6. We’d resolve that, if all you can be is nasty, mean and insulting on social media, then say nothing. There’s too much bitterness out there without adding to it.
7. We’d resolve to use reliable sources and not unsubstantiated Internet and social media sites to gather pandemic-related information.
8. People would stop comparing perfectly acceptable pandemic policies such as vaccinations and wearing masks to the murder of at least 6 million Jews and millions of others, during the Holocaust. Those comparisons are not only wrong, but they’re incredibly disrespectful to Holocaust survivors and their relatives.
9. We’d try to smile at a stranger once in a while; it will make both you and the stranger feel better.
10. You’ll have a healthy, happy New Year. May it be one that will sooner rather than later lead to the disappearance of the pandemic.
