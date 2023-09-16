The Jewish New Year 5784 began at sundown Friday and after today and Sunday’s first two days, will continue to be observed through the evening of Monday, Sept. 25, when the 24-hour day of fasting known as the Day of Atonement will conclude at sundown.
The above prayer, attributed according to many sources to an 11th-century rabbi, is just one of dozens, if not hundreds, of prayers that are said during this period of intense introspection and reflection, which are collectively known as the 10 Days of Repentance.
It’s a particularly haunting prayer and delivers a central theme of the High Holiday period: We’re on this good Earth for only a proscribed set of time.
With that in mind, I’d like to cite this prayer as motivation for the first of my 10 Jewish New Year wishes, one for each of the 10 days of Repentance.
That wish is that people, in these turbulent times, would realize that all of the arguing, hatred and divisiveness is all for naught.
Why? Because in the end, no matter how self-righteous and arrogant you may sound in virulently opposing other people’s views or declaring those views to be superior to all others, the hard truth is this: Regardless of how strident and toxic you are as a person — regardless of all the hatred that you direct at your fellow human beings — it’s not going to change this inevitable fact: We’re all going to appear on the obituary page as the final act of our lives.
I’m making this wish because I’m extremely tired of all the hatred that has been dominating our society — especially the sharp rise in antisemitism and the hatred that’s been directed against other minorities and the LGBTQ+ community since the onset of the pandemic.
My other nine New Year’s wishes, which are in line with my hopes for a calmer and more just society are:
2. Tolerance and respect — We must relearn the art of disagreeing with people without demonizing them, which far too many people, including our former president, relish doing. Unfortunately, such poisonous rhetoric has wound up empowering white supremacists and other extremist groups — and that has led to an increase in violence against minorities.
3. Compassion and empathy — Remember the proverb “there but for the grace of God go I” and show your fellow human beings some consideration before writing them off.
4. Be kinder — Extending even the simplest of kindness to others, especially strangers, beats being nasty toward them. Kindness is also contagious, and you’ll feel better for it.
5. Good physical and mental health — I wish you good health. The older you get, the more you’ll understand that with health, a longer life is meaningful, and without it, your final years will become extremely challenging and difficult.
6. Keep moving / exercise — People of all ages need to get off their phones and exercise, even if it’s only to go out and take a daily walk. Staying in shape also will help keep your mind nimble as you age.
7. Smiles / laughter — It’s said that laughter is the best medicine, and believe me, when you laugh, you’ll feel better. You also have to learn to laugh at yourself. When you do, you’ll become more tolerant of others.
8. Values / wealth — Yes, making sure you have enough money to live on is important, but it’s not everything. Remember that Tevye, the humble milkman in “Fiddler on The Roof,” sang “If I Were a Rich Man,” but in truth, he was a very rich man, because he had a loving family and plenty of friends. I’ve always considered myself a rich man because of the good friends I’ve stayed in touch with for decades.
9. Give up grudges — I have, at times, held grudges, but I’ve been trying hard to change that behavior, because doing that only makes you miserable. Try to be a bigger person and forgive and forget; you’ll feel better, even if the target of your grudge refuses to reconcile.
10. Lighten up — People have to rediscover their sense of humor (see No. 7). Thanks to the vindictive, “got you” nature of social media, far too many are more interested in running down people instead of trying to be better human beings.