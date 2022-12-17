Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, will begin at sundown Sunday, with the first of eight candles being lit, and the last one will be lit Christmas night. (Jewish holidays are observed from sunset to sunset, so Hanukkah’s first and last days will be Dec. 19 and 26. Last year, the holiday started the Sunday after Thanksgiving, while next year it will start at sundown Dec. 7.)
When the holiday falls annually is just one of many Hanukkah facts worth explaining, but this year the need to educate people is especially urgent due to the ongoing rise of antisemitism in the United States.
I recently wrote two Sun Chronicle columns about the phenomenon, but the situation is getting even more worrisome.
Recently, Ye — the entertainer formerly known as Kanye West, who in October tweeted he wanted to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” — dined with former President Donald Trump and virulent antisemite, Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. The dinner had been set up by antisemite Milo Yiannopoulos.
Ye then got himself kicked off Twitter, again, after tweeting a swastika inside a star of David. He also went on Alex Jones’ show and said something that should make veterans and students of World War II history shiver: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.” He went even further saying that he sees “good things about Hitler and that every human has something of value ... especially Hitler.”
The fact that Ye could openly express such insane, history-defying views about the Nazis without much widespread condemnation speaks volumes about how out of hand antisemitism has become.
Lately, far too many politicians have been relatively quiet about the explosion of antisemitic posts, remarks and conspiracy theories that seek to normalize the hatred that led to the slaughter of 6 million Jews and 5 million non-Jews in death camps.
The silence of far too many toward the rise of antisemitism makes the need for education about Jewish holidays critical, which is why I’m again telling the story of Hanukkah through my alter ego, Chanukah Charlie.
It’s my hope that Charlie’s open-book quiz, delivered with humor, will act as a deterrent to the hateful comments, which are pushing antisemitism dangerously close to the mainstream.
The quiz
1. Hanukkah is celebrated because:
A. Cooks can’t resist making potato pancakes called “latkes.”
B. Even with record inflation, you can never have too many reasons to shop.
C. A victory in 164 BCE (Before the Common Era, which is how Judaism refers to 164 BC) by rebels over a bigger army preserved Judaism from extinction.
2. On Hanukkah, we light:
A. Hanukkah bushes.
B. A candelabra called a menorah.
C. Eight trees.
3. Judah commanded the force that beat the Syrian Greeks. They were called:
A. The Temple Defenders.
B. Judah’s Army.
C. The Maccabees.
4. How long did it take the Maccabees to win and re-enter the temple after the Syrian Greeks desecrated it?
A. More time than state lawmakers get to review bills sent to them at the last minute.
B. Three years.
C. Faster than a Yankees-Red Sox game.
5. The king of the Syrian Greeks was:
A. Belichick the All-Powerful.
B. Alexander the Great.
C. Antiochus IV.
6. Antiochus forbid the Jewish people from:
A. Eating kosher food and praying.
B. Teaching and practicing Judaism and studying the Torah (the five books of Moses of the Old Testament).
C. All of the above.
7. The miracle of Chanukah is that:
A. Latkes cost less than gold.
B. The temple was rededicated. (Chanukah means dedication.)
C. One day of oil kept the menorah lit eight days.
8. How do you put the candles in the menorah? (A new candle, along with the “shamus” or server candle, is added nightly.)
A. Right to left, and light them left to right so the oldest candle is put in first and the newest is lit first.
B. Same as B, only in reverse.
C. Flip a chocolate coin called “gelt” to decide where to start.
9. What’s a dreidel?
A. A toy not requiring an Xbox.
B. A spinning top with Hebrew letters.
C. A toy without batteries.
10. The dreidel game is played:
A. Whenever you want.
B. On the floor or coffee table.
C. After dinner with your family.
11. In the game, the winner gets the pot (usually pennies or gelt) if the dreidel:
A. Lands on the Hebrew letter “shin.”
B. Lands on the Hebrew letter “hay.”
C. A. Lands on the Hebrew letter “gimel.”
12. Which English spelling of the holiday is acceptable?
A. H—a—n—u—k—k—a—h.
B. C—h—a—n—u—k—a—h.
C. H—a—n—u—k—a—h.
BONUS FACT 1: (True or false) Hanukkah falls on the same day every year.
BONUS FACT 2: Hanukkah’s date changes yearly in relation to the common calendar because the Hebrew calendar is a lunar one that loses time. To compensate, a leap year with a 13th month in the mid-winter, called Adar II, is added every few years.