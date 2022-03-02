The Attleboro Arts Museum’s recent exhibit, “Remembering Artist Cassie Chee (2002-2020),” lived up to its title in a big way.
It was clear from the more than 100 people who turned out Saturday afternoon to honor her that Cassie will never be forgotten, and that’s as it should be.
Cassie, for those who didn’t know her or who haven’t been to the Cassie’s Cause website (www.cassiescause.com), committed suicide on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 17. Her family started the foundation in her memory last June to ensure that an abundance of good can come out of the tragic end to her life.
The family’s anguish, grief and pain are honestly portrayed on the website in essays written by Cassie’s mother Roseanne.
Last summer, in The Sun Chronicle, I told the family’s story, as well as its aspirations for the-then fledgling Cassie’s Cause, a non-profit 501©(3) foundation.
According to its mission statement, the foundation is “dedicated to increasing the education and awareness around mental health, as well as eradicating the stigmas associated with mental illness, and is also dedicated to the prevention of suicide in young adults.”
Abby Rovaldi — the curator of the Cassie’s Cause exhibit, the museum’s programs coordinator and a longtime museum teacher — taught Cassie when she first took classes there at age 6 in 2007, she recalled.
She told the audience at the program, which capped off the month-long exhibit of Cassie’s artwork, that she approached the family last summer about showing her work, and they immediately embraced the idea.
Rovaldi said the just-concluded art show was Cassie’s second as her creations were featured in a 2011 show when she was given an award as an up-and-coming artist.
She was close to tears while talking about Cassie the artist and the person, just as her predecessors at the podium had been.
Cassie’s older sister, Lindsay, spoke eloquently, comparing her younger sibling to a star that burned out too soon, but noted that she’s still very much a part of the universe. Lindsay also said changes in how mental health issues are viewed and treated must include expanded coverage by insurance companies, many of which either refuse to cover such problems or don’t meet the actual cost of treatment.
Her pastor at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro, the Rev. Doug Bixby, told about the grief that Cassie’s friends and fellow North Attleboro High School students felt after her death in her senior year.
He talked about how anxious they were to tell their stories about Cassie, and related how many of them got tattoos in her memory.
One of Cassie’s teachers at NAHS, Kathy Cavedon, spoke about how helpful and caring Cassie was, both to her and to others.
For example, she said, Cassie would often take students feeling as if they didn’t belong into a group with her friends so they’d feel better.
The most moving words came from Roseanne, who acknowledged — as she does on the foundation’s website — that in the days and weeks after Cassie’s death, she at one point had thought about taking her own life.
“I am not going to lie. I did entertain the thought of joining Cassie … that was always somewhere on my mind. I could not function … I could barely breathe … and the only thing I can say that kept me in this life was my older daughter, Lindsay,” she wrote on the website.
“She had just lost her baby sister. How could I ever add to that pain? It did not take long for me to realize that in no way ending my life was a possibility. So now what?”
Roseanne said what helped her was her conviction, as she put it on the website, that “I knew in my soul, and deep within my heart, that Cassie’s story did not end with her physical death.”
She said she’s convinced that many ideas she’s had about the foundation, including the name, have come to her from Cassie.
The Chees, Roseanne emphasized, want to continue to raise awareness about mental health and the issues surrounding it that are still keeping many people from getting treated properly.
The strong turnout at the museum’s exhibit finale, held near the end of the second year of a pandemic that has kept far too many of us isolated, offers hope that real progress on mental health, the stigma that’s associated with it and suicide prevention will be made.
Such an outcome would be the best way to honor Cassie’s life.
For those needing help, the National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.