“The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Flower Show has always had great significance. The fundraiser marks the start of spring and provides friends and neighbors with an annual opportunity to connect after a long, frosty season indoors.”
— Mim Brooks Fawcett about the museum’s flower show
That assessment, by Fawcett, the longtime executive director and chief curator of the museum, about the flower show’s ability to buoy spirits and bring people together would be right on in a “normal” year, but as everyone knows, life the last couple of years has been anything but normal.
That’s why — given the roller-coaster existence that we’ve all endured since the flower show was canceled in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — news that the flower show will return with an in-person event for its 24th year can be described as wonderful, splendid, stupendous, exhilarating and even a bit miraculous without being considered hyperbole.
The news, as was pointed out in an editorial here on Monday, is a welcome antidote to what’s happened since the show was first canceled days before it was to open nearly two years ago.
Back then, the show’s cancellation was not only devastating for the museum and the show’s fans, but it meant that the area had lost one of its most reliable harbingers of spring over the last quarter-century.
The flower show became one more in a long list of things that people were forced to do without.
Gatherings, hugs, neighborhood visits, in-school learning, traditional graduation ceremonies, fans at sporting events, normal religious services and traditional observances of family rituals such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and funerals all were either postponed, canceled or banished to our new virtual purgatory.
Above all, the medical community and hospitals, and the dedicated people they employ, began facing enormous and impossible pressures that those health care workers unfortunately still face today.
Last winter, with vaccinations only beginning to be distributed across the state, the museum had to cancel its show again, but still put on a nature-themed art exhibition.
Through it all, after being closed for three months in 2020, the museum continued to offer exhibits, both virtually and at its 86 Park St. facility in downtown Attleboro, and there was hope that its signature event, the flower show, would return in 2022.
Thanks to, as Fawcett noted in the front-page story (“Attleboro Arts Museum Flower Show returning, Friday, Jan. 21), a lot of hard work, the museum’s patrons will soon be rewarded. The show — with COVID-19 health and safety measures, including reservations for timed entry — will return from Thursday, March 24, to Sunday, March 27, with a benefit preview scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. This year’s theme, Fawcett said, will be “Annual Habitats — Spring Gardens Gone Wild.”
Although patrons will have to be masked and some attractions such as the museum café in the basement — where people could sip coffee, enjoy a nosh and chat with friends — won’t be returning, many other staples of the show will be back.
Planned attractions will include gardens from local landscapers and florists, a nature-themed art exhibit, to-go art projects for children, artists working throughout the gallery, animal masks and live music.
Admission will remain $3 per day, with children under 9 free. The benefit preview will cost $15 for museum members and $18 for non-members. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Fawcett said the show’s committee started working last summer on a viable plan.
“The safe resurrection of the show has been a massive project that involved hard decisions,” Fawcett said. “And since we always err on the side of caution at the museum, we’ve put great thought into building a smart event and tactical plan that will appropriately bring this year’s flower show to life.”
Fawcett and the flower show committee deserve a lot of credit for bringing the show back, because it will give the area an enormous boost.
I say that not only as an observer and patron of the museum for three-plus decades, but also as a community partner with the museum in my role as a member of the Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro volunteer committee. In that capacity, I’ve seen first-hand that Fawcett, her staff and volunteers have the community’s well-being and cultural enrichment as their top priority.
That’s why I feel comfortable in saying that the flower show’s return is truly one of the feel-good news stories of the last couple of years.