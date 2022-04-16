Easter and Passover, as often occurs, overlap this weekend. The Christian Holy Week will culminate in Easter Sunday tomorrow, while Passover began Friday night with the first of two ritualistic meals.
Both holidays are being observed against the backdrop of a world changed forever, first by the global pandemic and then by the brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Those twin crises make it an especially urgent time to observe both holidays, and with that in mind, I’d like to discuss Passover’s signature rituals: the Seders that usher in the eight-day Jewish Festival of Freedom.
Those meals are conducted in a manner outlined in the Haggadah, the book that’s read during the meal. That’s not by chance, as the meals’ name, “Seder,” means “order.” As a result, when people sit down to the second Seder tonight, they’ll use their Haggadah of choice to guide them. There’s a treasure-trove of Haggadahs to suit anyone, but all share one thing: they retell the story of the flight of the enslaved Israelites from Egypt.
The Seder’s traditions — including eating symbolic foods and having the youngest in attendance ask four questions to introduce the Passover story — help us reconnect with our distant past, but the last two years those traditions had to be reimagined due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two years ago, as lockdowns and restrictions had just been implemented, many Seders were held via Zoom. We were barely a month into the pandemic and the future was uncertain. Last year, with vaccines being made available, more people welcomed their loved ones into their homes.
The outlook should have been much brighter this year, given that COVID-19 restrictions have been either reduced or eliminated, but it will be difficult to celebrate as we did before the pandemic because of these three daunting issues:
1. The Russian invasion of Ukraine — with its carnage, destruction, thousands of deaths, slaughter of civilians by Russian troops and millions of refugees — has made it clear that the main lesson of Passover, the importance of standing up to brutal dictators who have taken away our freedoms, as the Egyptian Pharaoh did to the Israelites, is one we must never forget.
The horrific images from Ukraine — which are reminiscent of the scenes from Europe after the Nazis launched their blitz in September 1939 and subsequently shipped millions of Jews and other ethnic minorities off to concentration camps where the Final Solution was carried out — should serve as ample warning of the consequences of not stopping a tyrant’s fanatical desire for dominance over neighboring countries.
2. The pandemic has claimed more than 6 million lives worldwide and about 1 million in the United States. While we yearn to embrace the “new normal,” that may be elusive since, in the face of warnings about new COVID-19 variants, we’ll continue to wonder if our sneezes or scratchy throats are an allergic attack, an old-fashioned cold or COVID-19.
3. An unfortunate byproduct of the pandemic has been a dramatic increase in antisemitism along with its disturbing metamorphosis into an acceptable form of behavior, as evidenced by those who’ve felt emboldened to compare vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, and who have attacked Jewish doctors and government officials — which promotes the same dangerous stereotypes that Hitler used as a basis for killing 6 million Jews and 5 million non-Jews.
That’s why, as we cope with those issues, I’m proposing a different approach to one of the compelling aspects of the Seder: the reading of the Ten Plagues.
With our 21st century biblical plague in its third year, and with the Ukraine invasion inflicting unimaginable pain and suffering on children and women, it would be unseemly to dwell on the plagues, which are listed here in Hebrew, followed by an explanation:
1. Dam (blood in Egypt’s water), 2. Ts’fardei-a (frogs were everywhere), 3. Kinim (lice infected the Egyptians), 4. Arov (wild beasts roamed freely), 5. Dever (incurable diseases struck the Egyptians), 6. Sh’chin (boils burst from Egyptians’ skins), 7. Barad (hail rained down), 8. Arbeh (locusts swarmed), 9. Choshech (darkness all day), 10. Makat b’chorot (the deaths of the first-born son in every Egyptian family).
Tradition demands that the plagues be read, but they shouldn’t be emphasized. Instead, people should stress what follows in the Seder: the singing of “Dayeinu,” which translates as “it would have been enough.” Its inspiring verses — bwhich the Israelites sang after God parted the Red Sea, as related in Exodus — offer hope for better days ahead:
“If God had only created the world and not brought us out of Egypt, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).”
“If God had only brought us out of Egypt but not divided the sea, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).
“If God had only divided the sea but not helped us cross on dry land, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).
“If God had only helped us cross on dry land, but had not given us the Sabbath, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).
“If God had only given us the Sabbath but had not given us the Torah, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).
“If God had only given us the Torah, but had not sent us wise teachers, it would have been enough (Dayeinu).”
The humbling song’s message — that we should count our blessings — is the balm we need to soothe our frayed nerves and to restore our faith in humanity’s ability to persevere in these frightening times.
Bless you, and have a happy Easter and Passover. May we as a nation learn to tolerate, respect, love and listen to our neighbors.