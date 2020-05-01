No one has a crystal ball when it comes to predicting how the next several months will play out in terms of whether the coronavirus pandemic will be contained enough to allow a return to even a semblance of our former lives.
Most experts agree that reopening the nation should be done gradually to reflect the virus’ spread in different parts of the country, lest all the good that social distancing has done be wiped out.
But one common thread that appears in most discussions by health care professionals about when and how to open up the country concerns whether to allow large-scale events. Most experts say that, without a widespread vaccine, it would be foolhardy to do so.
As a result, many events have already been shelved until 2021, including concerts by Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber that had been planned for Gillette Stadium this summer. The major sports leagues, which suspended play in mid-March, have been tossing around plans to reboot their seasons without fans, but it’s only been talk at this point, as the proposals are riddled with obstacles.
Major League Baseball’s preliminary plans, for example, of playing in spring training locations in Arizona and-or Florida, sound too convoluted to be practical.
Worries include what would happen if a couple of players tested positive for the virus. Plans floated by the NBA and NHL carry similar pitfalls.
Yet even if such gatherings were approved in some fashion and included social-distancing measures, you’d have to wonder how many people would choose to attend until we’re all protected from the virus by an effective vaccine.
Until that day arrives, which could be at least a year away, we should ask these questions:
Would even the most zealous football fans want to tailgate at Gillette Stadium this fall for Patriots games and-or stand in line for autographs at the team’s crowded summer training camp?
Would music fans dare attend concerts at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield or Gillette?
Who among the most passionate Red Sox or PawSox fans would want to watch a game at Fenway Park or McCoy Stadium, and would they feel safe lining up to buy hot dogs, beer and pretzels?
Would golf fans go to the TPC Boston course in Norton if the Northern Trust tournament is able to be held as scheduled Aug. 17-23?
The answer to those questions is that people have been so frightened by coronavirus — which has killed tens of thousands across the country and hundreds of thousands across the globe — that they very likely would think twice about attending such events in 2020.
Indeed, several recent polls taken have suggested that most fans would stay away from games and other large-scale events until there’s a vaccine.
That’s why, with so much uncertainty about the virus’ spread, it’s time to consider 2020 a lost year for major spectator sports and concerts.
Being a longtime sports fan, and a Red Sox and PawSox diehard, I didn’t arrive at that conclusion lightly.
It nonetheless appears the right thing to do, because no one has a handle on what to expect from the virus for the rest of the year.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan reflected that uncertainly when he declared, when announcing the Northern Trust tourney’s August dates: “The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority.”
Monahan then added the caveat that’s on the minds of all those entrusted with organizing major events: “But, as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”
Those same concerns are also why the Boston Marathon should have been postponed for a full year, to April 2021, and not to Monday, Sept. 14, because the huge number of entrants is too daunting to ensure everyone’s health.
Having more than 30,000 runners from 112 nations and all 50 states, according to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), cheered on by thousands of spectators lining the 26.2-mile Hopkinton-Boston course, should be reason enough not to hold the marathon in September.
Being a lifelong Boston Marathon fan and former entrant, and having been a runner for 45 years, it’s not easy to advocate delaying the race until 2021.
But it’s becoming increasingly clear that the safest thing to do would be to let the health care professionals and government leaders work together to open their states as much as possible later this year, and hope for the best with respect to a vaccine being approved early next year.
Such a decision would make fans feel a whole lot better about returning to the stadiums, concert halls and theaters sometime in 2021.
It’s more important that our current efforts be directed to getting as much of our everyday lives back as possible without taking the enormous risk that allowing large-scale events would pose, especially when schools in Massachusetts and many other states won’t open until at least September, and college students’ return to their campuses in the fall is also up in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.