The long conflict between science and religion in American culture has found a new — or perhaps just an additional — battlefield: transgender rights.
Opponents of transgender rights (OTRs) largely base their opposition on religious grounds, most often on a particular interpretation of the Bible’s statement that “male and female God created them.”
They therefore argue that “transgender” does not exist. Or, that if it does, it is an “unnatural” or “immoral” state of being that threatens society. Or, more likely, that people — especially children — who identify as transgender are only going through a phase and will grow out of it. Or are confused or don’t know what they are talking about. Or have been talked into thinking they are transgender by someone not a parent.
These arguments are not new. They are a recycling of arguments made (often by the same religious voices) against homosexuality. And whether new or used, they contradict and conflict at every point with what science has found out about sexual orientation and gender and one’s awareness of one’s own orientation and gender.
And OTRs have in too many places (start with Florida) translated their religion-based arguments into laws harmful to transgender people, to the parents of transgender minor children and to those who don’t share OTRs’ religious beliefs. Such laws come close to creating a First Amendment-prohibited establishment of religion. (Some, fortunately, have been struck down by the courts.)
We have seen this phenomenon before: advocates of a particular religious belief pass laws or engage in anti-social actions based on those beliefs, often ignoring or attacking scientific findings that do not support those beliefs.
A century ago, some state legislatures outlawed the teaching of evolution because it contradicted the Bible’s Creation story. Even as scientists showed that “race” was a social construct and not a biological fact, and that there was no rational basis for categorizing “races” as inferior or superior, many devout Christians justified racial segregation by quoting their Bibles (as their forbears had done for slavery). And we need only mention here how non-heterosexual people have been unjustly persecuted and punished by laws based on ignorance and fear, laws almost always fueled and justified by particular religious beliefs.
Science-based and religion-based responses to public health crises often conflict. Many devoutly religious people and organizations seek religious exemptions from preventive measures (masks, vaccinations, restrictions on gatherings). They may claim to have God-given immunity or some other special divine protection. They may say that it’s up to God, not man, whether they get sick or not. They may argue that because they are a religious organization, secular government (and, by implication, secular science) have no authority over them. (The insistence on such exemptions by those who call themselves Christians is, in my opinion, a neglect and negation of a revered “commandment” found in their sacred text: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”)
Religious explanations of things, then, sometimes — not always — conflict with scientific ones. When they do conflict, each of us is free in our secular pluralistic democracy to choose which explanation to believe. And if we choose a religious explanation, to choose from among the many available ones. But for believing people to enact their personal religious beliefs into laws that govern non-believing or differently-believing people is not only unwise but dangerous to democracy, science and — religion.