In 1837, America experienced its first serious economic depression. The American Board for Foreign Missions, which sent Christian missionaries to convert the peoples of India, was hard hit financially and told its missionaries that it could no longer afford to pay their passage home if they got sick.
The board went even further, saying (to quote Geoffrey G. Ward’s book “A Disposition To Be Rich”) that “it would no longer be ‘proper for any missionary to visit the United States except by invitation or permission ... It is better that our missionaries should die on the field, than to return to camp in a wounded or disabled state ... As the missionary does more good by living among the heathen, so he does more good by dying among them.’”
For neither the first nor the last time, addressing economic needs took precedence over saving human life.
In March and April of this year, arguing that America should never have shut down to combat the coronavirus and that it should now quickly reopen, Texas Lt.-Gov. Dan Patrick asserted that there were “more important things than living,” that plenty of grandparents would be willing to risk their lives for a reopening, and that those over 70 could look out for themselves.
And in May President Donald Trump said he would not shut the country down if a second wave of COVID-19 appeared. Not even, I suppose, if his health experts said it would save lives or was necessary to counteract insufficient preparedness.
The attitudes and policies exemplified by the missionary board, the lieutenant-governor and the president are based on ignorance, shortsightedness and a disregard for human life.
In the case of Patrick and Trump, those attitudes and policies also exemplify the belief that the national government cannot and should not take proactive and substantial action to make whole the lives of the people whom it governs and who have been, through no fault of their own, required to undergo economic hardship in order to combat a virus that threatens all of us.
The economic shutdown was necessary to help contain the virus and protect lives. As the economy gradually reopens (far too speedily in too many states), social distancing, mask wearing and limitations on group size will need to continue.
The virus will not care that the economy is open, will not be hindered by foolish claims that America is transitioning to greatness. It will still be there, still be everywhere.
The economy will only slowly recover. “Business as usual” will not be back for a long time. Given the necessity to protect the health of the public, the economy will be operating on a smaller, less productive scale. Incomes and paychecks will be smaller.
Necessary expenses will rise.
Schools, for example, will need more teachers and more classrooms to accommodate the same number of students but in smaller and socially distanced classes.
The federal government, then, will need to provide a basic income to all Americans, will need to fill the gap between what’s needed for the economy to provide a decent living and what a necessarily virus-combating economy can produce.
Only the federal government can do this. It must not be the case that our fiscal and social conservatives and their incompetent, ignorant and irresponsible cheerleader in the Oval Office decide that increased national deaths are preferable to increased national debt.
