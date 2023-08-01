Under the pretext of protecting free speech, the Supreme Court has, this past June (in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis), protected and promoted discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and religious belief.
Lorie Carter, a website designer in Colorado, decided to go into the business of designing wedding websites. She, as an evangelical Christian, believed that same–sex marriages were wrong and false. She wanted to refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples and to advertise that refusal. Colorado’s anti-discrimination law prohibits “public-facing” businesses from denying “the full and equal enjoyment” of goods and services to customers because of their race, creed, disability, sexual orientation and other specified conditions.
Carter argued that the law would force her to create websites for marriages of which she disapproves on religious grounds, thereby violating her free speech rights under the First Amendment. The law would compel her to act contrary to her deeply held beliefs. Therefore the law should not apply, should not be enforced in her case.
The court’s conservative majority agreed. It bizarrely and wrongly defined Carter’s websites as speech, personally and uniquely expressive of her beliefs, and thus not the kind of product or service that is subject to the law. Social and religious conservatives have hailed the decision as a victory for freedom of speech and religious liberty. It is neither.
Dismayingly, Carter’s arguments (including the religious justification) mirror those used by many segregationist business owners 60 years ago to resist having to serve Blacks on an equal basis with whites. (Carter is neither a racist nor a segregationist.) The Supreme Court rightly rejected those arguments then and should reject them now.
The court’s decision naively (and, I think, callously) stated that same-sex couples would not be disadvantaged or harmed by Carter’s refusal because there were other website designers who would accommodate them. We’ve heard that before and not so long ago: “We don’t serve your kind here, but here’s a list of hotels (restaurants, stores, you name it) that do.”
Anti-discrimination laws, as Justice Sonia Sotomayor correctly pointed out in her cogent dissent, regulate conduct, not belief. Those laws necessarily, by their nature and purpose, compel people who don’t believe in racial equality or are anti-Semitic or anti-Catholic, for example, to conduct their businesses apart from those beliefs (regardless of the fact that they may be religion-based). Those laws also protect Carter from being refused service by a vendor with, say, progressive religious views who abhors her opposition to same-sex marriage and believes her position “contradicts biblical truth” (to borrow one of Carter’s phrases).
Given this court’s concern about protecting sincerely held beliefs and freedom of speech, I await with great interest its ruling when a devoutly religious website designer decides that he or she cannot be required to create websites for interracial couples — for the same reasons put forth by Carter.
In the bad old days, businesses could put up signs reading “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.” A Supreme Court, wiser than the current one (and wise legislators), rightly did away with those signs. Now, with the Court’s blessing, they’re back, slightly modified: “We reserve the right to refuse service to some of you.”
A sign of our times indeed.