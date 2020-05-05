In 2005 the federal government bungled its response to hurricane Katrina. It missed or ignored warnings of what was coming, had incompetent people running key agencies, was often disconnected from what was actually going on, and got its priorities wrong.
One pundit, looking back on that dilatory, disorganized and uncoordinated response, wondered why the Bush administration had been so inept.
He concluded that it was because the government was being run by people who didn’t really believe in government. More specifically, they did not believe in a strong (“big”) federal government.
As many issues as possible should be left to the states and the private sector.
So, then, when Katrina hit, bureaucrats and agencies imbued with this small-government philosophy found it difficult to anticipate, prepare for or respond effectively to a humanitarian crisis far beyond the ability of any state or non-governmental agency to deal with on its own.
There is truth in that pundit’s observation. Since at least the time of Ronald Reagan, the Republican party has, with a few exceptions, espoused in word and deed a “small government” ideology that, when combined with a heartless social conservatism and a misguided faith in the “free market,” seeks to reduce national domestic policy to cutting taxes, deregulating the economy, perpetuating poverty and inequality through inaction, dismantling or privatizing the social safety net and — somewhat inconsistently with its otherwise “hands off” policy — actively working to limit or abolish the civil rights of non-heterosexuals.
This ideology aims, in effect, to subvert the Constitution and return us to the days of the Articles of Confederation by making the federal government merely an overseer of competing states and not, as the Framers intended, a strong government of a united nation — one people with common and shared interests, needs and obligations.
It says to both states and individuals “You’re on your own.”
In response to the coronavirus pandemic the Trump administration has doubled down on this ideology.
The president has no sense that he is supposed to be governing a country, a nation, an entire population. His mantra is indeed “You’re on your own,” not “We’re in this together.”
He refused to invoke the Defense Production Act which would have organized the whole economy to produce the needed equipment, tests and supplies. Instead, states have been left to compete with each other, the federal government and other countries.
He was perfectly willing to use the power of the federal government to wrongly and forcibly separate children from their immigrant parents, but doesn’t care enough about the health of the American people to enforce nationwide social distancing, a legitimate, valid and needed separation.
In the face of a virus that ignores county, state and national boundaries and affects the entire nation, he talks of opening individual counties or states as if they could be isolated from others.
Trump’s conduct in the face of COVID-19 is a perfect storm of incompetence, ignorance, inaction, irresponsibility, indifference, instability and irrationality, the result of both his adopted ideology and his personal intellectual and emotional deficits.
The nominee who boasted “I alone can fix it” is now alone and in a fix. The self-promoter who lived in and for reality TV can no longer distinguish between fantasy and reality.
The president who decided to be an apprentice in politics deserves to hear in November the verdict “You’re fired.”
