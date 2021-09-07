In his inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy famously said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
JFK’s Cold War words were intended to assure allies and “free” (non-communist) nations that if they were directly attacked or threatened with subversion by the Soviet Union we would come to their aid. His hyperbolic use of “any” was ill-advised, to say the least, and he and his country did not always construe it literally.
His words were stirring words, but not a sustainable — or even moral, perhaps — basis for personal or national behavior or social or political action — at least not in all cases. Some prices are too high, some burdens too heavy, some hardships unnecessary.
The United States has correctly decided on several occasions not to “bear any burden, etc.” in the cause of liberty.
In 1950, in the Korean war, pursuing the embarked-upon liberation of North Korea would have necessitated a (possibly nuclear) war against Communist China and invited nuclear retaliation against us. Too big a price for the American, Korean and Chinese peoples to pay, too big a burden to bear.
During the Cuban missile crisis President Kennedy himself rightly saw that bringing liberty to the Cuban people at that time would enact too high a price.
For us to win the war in Vietnam (a war begun on our part to preserve the liberty of South Vietnam) would, again, have required an escalation of that war to inhuman levels and unsustainable mental and material costs on both sides.
And the price paid, the burdens borne, the hardships met in our war in Iraq were far too great, both for the Iraqi people and for us, for what was finally accomplished — especially since our war of choice was unnecessary and misconceived.
Was it possible for us to do in Afghanistan what we failed to do in North Korea and South Vietnam and what we did not need to do in Iraq? Probably not. The costs of a military solution in assuring the survival and success of Afghan liberty would have been too great for both sides.
This war ended — as perhaps every war ends — when one side decided its own people had suffered enough.
It is one of the great ironies of history that JFK’s words (or their spirit) can now be found in the mouths and minds of a strange combination — terrorists and radical libertarians. It is the jihadists and their ilk, (foreign and domestic) who vow to pay any price, etc. (their own lives as suicide bombers, the lives of innocent civilians, the overturning of an election and of democracy) to attain their version of liberty. And so-called libertarians such as Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, seem willing to pay any price (including the deaths of unvaccinated children) to achieve the survival and success of their anti-government, personal freedom ideology.
And in domestic America, at least, and in the midst of a pandemic, words spoken and actions taken to defend “personal liberty” that put another person’s liberty in danger (from COVID-19, for example) should not be praised, encouraged or assented to.
Liberty is of no value to the dead.
