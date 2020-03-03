In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump essentially made white evangelical Protestant Christianity (or a particularly vocal and socially conservative expression thereof) the officially approved religion of the United States, no doubt much to the horror of the many evangelicals who still value separation of church and state and still realize that a pluralistic society is the best guarantee of religious liberty.
Trump said, “My administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America we don’t punish prayer. We don’t tear down crosses. We don’t ban symbols of faith. We don’t muzzle preachers and pastors. In America we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the Glory of God.” (The capital G on Glory is his).
Every sentence in that excerpt is an endorsement of a belief or position held by the evangelical right, which forms a significant portion of the president’s base.
The administration’s defense of religious liberty seems to consist mostly of legitimizing discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community in the name of religion, particularly and almost exclusively one expression of religion.
The president’s hyperbolic verbs (punish, tear down, ban, muzzle) mischaracterize and distort the intent and results of various Supreme Court decisions and the Johnson Amendment.
Some of those decisions prohibit compulsory and school-sponsored religious exercises (inevitably sectarian in nature) in public schools but do not prohibit anyone from praying privately or personally. They also prohibit public school officials (teachers, principals, etc.) from indoctrinating students, proselytizing, or advocating for sectarian religious teachings as part of their official duties or while acting in their official capacities — in other words, they cannot establish a religion in a public school, where students constitute a captive audience.
Other court decisions prohibit the display of sectarian religious symbols or monuments in public spaces in such way as to imply governmental approval or endorsement of a particular religion or religious belief.
Those symbols and monuments are not torn down or banned. They are relocated to appropriate private spaces.
The Johnson Amendment protects the tax-exempt status of churches and other religious institutions as non-profit — “501c3” — entities, but requires them, like other tax-exempt non-profits, to refrain from engaging in certain specified partisan political activities. “Preachers and pastors” are not thereby “muzzled,” just prohibited from, among other things, enabling people to disguise a contribution to a political campaign as a tax-deductible donation to a church.
The president also dangerously distorts the idea of what it means to be an American by falsely asserting that all Americans (“we”) pray, celebrate faith, etc. If he believes that “we” all actually do so, he is either willfully ignorant, misinformed or deluded.
If he thinks that “we” all should do so, or that the government should somehow favor those who do over those who don’t, he is essentially introducing a religious test as a qualification for full citizenship and equal protection under the law.
Even if the president was just pandering to part of his political base (and shame on him for using religion so cynically), his (at least verbal) embrace of a particular expression of certain religious beliefs and the actions he takes to support proponents thereof are dangerous to our democracy, destructive of our equality, disregardful of the First Amendment and ought, I think, to be disturbing to both religious and non-religious Americans.
