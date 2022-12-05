No one is above the law, but sometimes one can be exempted from obeying a law, sometimes on religious grounds (“freedom of religion.”)
Three notable examples of such exemptions in our history may serve as a guide to judging the validity of certain current claims of “religious freedom” exemptions.
One, conscientious objectors are exempted by law from serving in the military.
Two, in Yoder v. Wisconsin (1972), the Supreme Court upheld the right of the Old Order Amish not to comply with Wisconsin’s requirement that all children attend high school until age 16.
Three, in Barnette (1943), the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional for schools to expel or otherwise punish Jehovah’s Witness students who refused to salute the American flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Many religious Americans claim some kind of exemption on “religious freedom” grounds from upholding the laws and court decisions that legalize gay rights, abortion, the use of contraceptives, and same-sex marriage. They claim the right, for example, not to issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple, not to bake that couple’s wedding cake or plan their wedding, not to fill a prescription for birth control or one that might be used to induce an abortion. Or not to include coverage for contraceptives in the company’s health insurance plan. And not to hire “practicing homosexuals” and to fire them if you find out they are. All this because one’s religious beliefs say abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and homosexuality are wrong.
These claimed religious freedom exemptions (CRFEs) — some of which (unwisely, in my opinion) have already been enacted into law — differ in two important ways from the three notable examples cited above.
First, those three exemptions are exemptions from being personally and directly compelled by to do something by the government. But no religious person is being compelled to become a homosexual, to have an abortion, to use contraceptives or to marry a person of the same sex because of the laws or court decisions with which they disagree. Those “sexuality” laws and decisions do not penalize, punish or threaten religious persons and their beliefs the way the draft, school attendance requirements or compulsory patriotic rituals did.
Second, the concerned conscientious objectors, Amish and Jehovah’s Witnesses did not use their exemptions to impose their beliefs on those not of their faith, to deprive those of different persuasions of their rights under the law, to obstruct others who followed the laws. For example, the Amish did not make it difficult for their non-Amish employees to send their children to high school.
But the major purpose of current CRFEs is to do just that — to impose one’s own religious beliefs on others and to deny the right of others to live by different beliefs or make it difficult for them to do so. And the current CRFEs are, I suspect, a cover and an excuse for exercising the kind of social discrimination that is inimical to the well-being of our pluralistic democracy.
We do not allow a baker to refuse to bake a cake for someone who is of a different race. There is no good reason to allow a baker to refuse to bake a cake for someone who has a different (and legal) idea of marriage.
Those who invoke religious freedom to justify denying services, benefits or rights to certain people have, I think, too narrow a concept of both freedom and religion.