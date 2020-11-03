One of the reasons Donald Trump had given for wanting Amy Comey Barrett confirmed before the election is that he wanted a full (nine-member) Supreme Court if the presidential election “goes to the Supreme Court.”
He is, of course, wrongly assuming that the conservative justices he’s appointed will automatically side with him in any election case that reaches the court because they owe him their jobs.
He also wrongly assuming that the other conservative justices will do the same because they’re conservatives.
He may not realize that any challenge to an election would have to go through the appropriate lower courts before reaching the Supreme Court and that the Supreme Court may refuse to hear the case.
Only one such case has come to the Supreme Court — Bush v. Gore in 2000. The court was asked to decide whether a recount in four Florida counties was being fairly conducted and whether it could be extended past certain state and federal deadlines.
The court ruled that it was not and could not. The popular vote that showed George W. Bush winning Florida by 537 votes was allowed to stand.
This meant that Florida’s electoral votes — the only ones in dispute — were cast for Bush. He thus won a majority in the Electoral College and became president, even though he lost the popular vote.
Many observers were surprised that the court took the case and one of the justices who voted in the majority later speculated in retirement that it might have been better for the reputation and authority of the court if the court had declined to hear the case and had let a contrary, lower court finding stand.
The majority opinion also said that the reasoning it used to stop the recount — reasoning which involved interpreting how far the authority of a state court extends over that of a state legislature — was intended to apply only to Bush v. Gore.
This means that if a losing Trump takes a recount question, for example, to the Supreme Court, he should not assume that the justices will find in his favor.
The president seems determined to challenge an election loss on the grounds that it has been fraudulently conducted, probably from the start.
His rants against mail-in ballots and election laws in some states that allow ballots received after Election Day (if postmarked by Election Day) to be counted indicate to me that he will argue, if he loses, that such balloting and such laws should, to use one of his favorite phrases, “never have been allowed to happen” and that only ballots cast in person on election day should count.
(Editor’s note: Mail-in ballots in Massachusetts will be accepted as late as 5 p.m., Nov. 6, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. In Rhode Island, all ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day)
He often made this argument during his campaign.
It’s hard to imagine Trump succeeding with this argument in any court, liberal, conservative or Supreme.
History, precedent (especially in the lower courts), popular consensus, logic and common sense are already against him. And we can be sure he would not be making the argument if he thought he was winning.
His characterization of the 2020 election as fraudulent is both base and baseless.
His conception of whose votes should count is contrary to the spirit and practice of democracy.
His assumptions about the Supreme Court are faulty.
Perhaps, when the election is over, he will accept his defeat and go quietly.
Perhaps he will go unquietly in a torrent of bluff, bluster, self-pity (“so unfair”), name-calling and blame-gaming. But in the end, he will go.
