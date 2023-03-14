March 6 was the anniversary of Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), the worst decision ever made by the Supreme Court. The Court ruled that the Constitution excluded Blacks (equated with slaves and their descendants) from ever becoming United States citizens and enjoying the rights granted to whites.
The Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision abolishing the constitutional right to abortion dismayingly and too often echoes and parallels Dred Scott in its reasoning and in its results.
Both decisions freeze the Constitution in a particular past environment. For Dred Scott, that environment was the supposed original intent of the Framers. For Dobbs, it was the supposed original scope of the Fourteenth Amendment (which guarantees rights by extending due process and equal protection under the law to all citizens).
Thus, according to Dred Scott, the Framers wrote a whites-only Constitution and we are bound by their intent. Thus, according to Dobbs, nobody responsible for creating the Fourteenth Amendment intended that it should cover the right to choose abortion and we are bound by that intent.
Dred Scott averred that Blacks had always been viewed by “civilized” nations as an inferior race and had been treated accordingly (and justifiably enslaved). Since these views had been enshrined in the Constitution, courts were bound by them even if civilized society’s views had changed or were changing (as they were to some extent at the time). The Dobbs parallel or echo here is that Dobbs essentially ignores or calls irrelevant the changes in society’s view of women’s status under rights that have occurred since the passage of those 19th-century anti-abortion laws.
Dred Scott’s denial of rights to Blacks was based entirely on the “fact” that history and tradition made no room for Black rights and indeed confirmed Blacks’ racial inferiority. Dobbs relied greatly on recent conservative Court arguments that for a right to be constitutional it has to be deeply rooted in our nation’s history and traditions. Since abortion had historically been criminalized, it was therefore impossible for Roe’s constitutional right to exist. (Never mind that many of our most essential, treasured and necessary rights were correctly enunciated in direct opposition to our history and traditions.)
Both decisions put certain human beings in an inferior position. Slaves were denied rights and subjected to the will of their owner (Dred Scott). Women were deprived of a right and subjected to the will of a state legislature (Dobbs).
Both decisions wrongly claimed to be protecting certain people against discrimination or persecution. For Dred Scott, slaveowners; for Dobbs, anti-choice forces.
Dred Scott opened the door to striking down all anti-slavery laws, to making White supremacy permanent and to negating pluralist democracy. Eventually that door was closed. (See, for starters, Amendments Thirteen, Fourteen and Fifteen to the Constitution.)
Dobbs has opened a door to striking down all pro-choice legislation, to compelling all of us to live by the religious views on human sexuality held by only some of us and to the unjustified narrowing of the definition of rights. How soon and by what peaceful and legal means that door will be closed is uncertain. But closed it certainly must and will be.