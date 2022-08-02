The Supreme Court’s June 24th Dobbs decision overturned its Roe v. Wade (1973) and Casey (1992) decisions and thus deprived women of their previously existing constitutional right to choose whether to carry a pregnancy to full term.
The Court relied on a suspect originalist reading of the Constitution: abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution (neither is interracial marriage, but the Court has upheld that right nonetheless); the Framers did not ever intend the Constitution to include a woman’s right to choose abortion; such a right is not firmly rooted in our nation’s history and traditions and therefore cannot be an unenumerated right, one guaranteed even though not specifically mentioned in the Constitution. (But many of the rights necessary to perpetuate, protect and perfect our fragile experiment in pluralistic democracy are of fairly recent origin and properly reject and contradict certain aspects of our history and traditions.)
Ironically and alarmingly, the majority’s reasoning mirrors that of the Court’s infamous and now universally condemned and discredited, 1857 Dred Scott Decision, which stated that Blacks had no rights that whites were bound to respect and that slaves and their descendants could never become citizens of the United States.
Dobbs also holds that the 14th Amendment, which guarantees due process and equal protection of the laws and has been used to extend and expand personal and civil liberties, cannot be used to support the right to an abortion because that right did not exist in 1868, when the Amendment took effect.
Dobbs thus freezes the meaning of “constitutional right” as far as a woman’s right to choose is concerned to what it was in 1868 — a nonexistent one. And, since until Roe, state legislatures regulated abortion (most of them, beginning in the 19 century, banning almost all abortions), Dobbs returns control of a woman’s body to the tender mercies of the state legislatures, far too many of which have already shown that their attitude toward a woman enduring an unwanted pregnancy is neither tender nor merciful.
Dobbs argues speciously that Roe and Casey did not give enough weight to a state’s interest in protecting fetal life (which Roe more accurately called potential human life, since there is no consensus now and never has been in the worlds of religion, philosophy, science and medicine as to when a fetus becomes a human being or a person or, if you prefer, acquires a soul). Dobbs, perhaps reflecting the personal religious beliefs of the five justices who voted to overturn Roe, absolutizes, idealizes — idolizes, even — the fetus in the womb, overriding the freedom of the woman. Dobbs renders women invisible and their real-life issues incurring or enduring an unwanted pregnancy irrelevant. Dobbs places no limits on a state’s right to coerce a woman to give birth regardless of the dangers to her health, her well-being or her life.
Justices supposedly dedicated to the conservative principal of limiting the power and scope of government over individuals have, in Dobbs, increased that very power. They have, in effect, repudiated the idea that, as the dissenting justices remind us, liberty requires that some choices be left to the individual rather than to the government.
Dobbs allows — even encourages — those who hold a specific set of religious beliefs about human sexuality and about sexual activity between consenting adults to impose those beliefs on those who do not share those beliefs or need to live by them.
Dobbs is constitutionally dubious and socially dangerous. It must not stand.