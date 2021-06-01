Even as our public schools reopen in the wake of a receding pandemic, the campaign to close them again continues.
That campaign calls for “school choice” and “rescuing students trapped in failing schools.” It is the latest stage of a continuing war on the public school system waged largely by social, religious and political conservatives. It probably would like to abolish the public school system altogether and privatize public education. In the meantime it advocates for diversion of public funding for education to private schools and alternative (or charter) schools and away from “regular” public schools.
The assumption is that those “failing” schools (almost always in inner cities and with mostly minority student bodies) are beyond help and are not worth saving — a false and heartless assumption.
A student’s transfer to a charter or private school is accompanied by a transfer to that school of all or part of that student’s share of public school funding. The funding loss to the public school is not made good, even though the public school’s fixed expenses have not decreased.
The current war against the public schools began with resistance to the Supreme Court’s 1954 decision striking down racially segregated (so-called separate but equal) schools.
That decision exposed and delegitimized the racial and class prejudices and practices of too large a segment of the white establishment, which wanted the schools to preserve, protect and propagandize for a particular social order.
A few years later the Supreme Court affirmed, on a legitimate reading of the First Amendment, that public education in a pluralistic society had of necessity to be nonsectarian (no required and/or official Bible readings or prayers as part of the school day, for example).
Many evangelical Christians then withdrew their allegiance to the public schools because their (the evangelicals’) concept of religion was no longer favored over, but was now rendered only equal to, other people’s concepts of religion.
All this does NOT mean that anyone who seeks to defund or delegitimize or replace the public schools or divert public money from them to private schools is a racist or a religious bigot.
But it does mean, I suggest, that racial and religious misperceptions may play a larger part in the school choice movement than commonly thought.
We should fully fund under-resourced public schools so that they can function as well as do the private schools maintained and endowed by affluent and more fortunate Americans. That is preferable to and more moral than punishing “failing” public schools for shortcomings that are not their fault. Or abandoning them and demonizing them as “secular” and “godless.” Or ignoring or discounting the social ills (largely, poverty and its consequences) that so readily sabotage and undermine a school’s best efforts.
A pluralistic democracy which promotes, protects and expands everyone’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” needs and is best served by a secular and egalitarian public school system.
The move to privatize public education threatens to turn education — like health care — into a commodity instead of a right. With the same disastrous results.
