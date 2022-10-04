“When I use a word,” says Alice in Wonderland’s Humpty Dumpty, “it means just what I choose to make it mean — neither more nor less.”
Our current Republican and conservative Humpty Trumptys, or, if you prefer, Trumpty Dumptys — HTTDs for short — are choosing to make three words mean exactly what they choose to make them mean in defiance of or ignorance of reality, reason and history.
Those three words: Secure the border.
“The border” — by which they mean our border with Mexico, as if the United States had no other borders or points of entry into the country, as if all our immigration, economic, racial and crime problems are linked to, caused by, that border alone and the people of color who live south of it, come to it, cross over it. Would we hear “secure the border” as loudly or as often if those people were white or spoke English as their birth language?
For some HTTDs, the very fact that people are coming to it, wanting to cross over, means that the border is not secure. For these HTTDs, our country is sending the wrong message south of the border, the message of asylum, the message of opportunity, the message inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. For these HTTDs, it is neither desirable nor necessary nor safe to have “those people” in our country. The border will be secure only when would-be immigrants no longer even think about coming here. We will not, in turn, have to be bothered even thinking about them. Out of sight, out of mind — and out of conscience.
For some other HTTDs, the border is not secure because we let some migrants in rather than turning all of them away. For these HTTDs, we don’t need any immigrants from south of the border. We’re economically, culturally and ethnically fine without them. And besides, it’s neither desirable nor safe, etc. For these HTTDs, the border will be secure only when we essentially end immigration, at least from certain selected places.
For yet other HTTDs, the border is not secure because we admit migrants and let them stay permanently, even allowing them to become citizens. For these HTTDs, immigrants have economic value only. The border will be secure only when only economically useful immigrants are allowed in for specific economic purposes for limited amounts of time. They will in essence be objects — tools — not human beings, and certainly not refugees or asylum seekers or other “non-productive” persons.
An inclination to racism, an ignorance of history, an indifference to human suffering and an impulse to punish underlie these HTTD concepts of border security. All of these attitudes erode our humanity and threaten our pluralistic democracy.
The HTTDs among us thus do not mean by “securing the border” what most of us mean by those words — having sufficient resources to enforce our immigration laws and to process properly and humanely those who come to the border. What HTTDs envision is an airtight, watertight, person-tight legal, political and cultural “wall” that will forcibly and cruelly exclude, exploit and expel.
Should they ever make that fantasy a reality, that “wall” will certainly become a fortress keeping outsiders on the other side of the border. And a moral, mental and political prison for those of us on this side.