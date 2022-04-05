“If you don’t talk about sex in front of your kids, they won’t think about having sex.”
That seems to be one of the maxims behind the passage of and support for Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill that, barring successful legal challenges, will become law on July 1.
Popularly dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by its critics, the measure controversially prohibits “instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” The bill also gives parents the right to sue school districts for supposed violations of the law.
There is no such instruction currently being offered in Florida schools in kindergarten through grade three. And even if there were, parents would have the right to exempt their children from such instruction, as is the case with all “sex education” programs in public schools.
The Florida law is the latest (as I write this) effort to eliminate any discussion or recognition of non-heterosexuality and non-cisgenders in the public schools. It is trying to do what, for example, laws against the teaching of evolution were trying to do years ago: impose one particular group’s religious beliefs on everyone else. (Almost all of the opposition to anything LGBTQ in schools appears to be religion-based.)
The Florida law enshrines the mistaken — even dangerous — view that a school should teach only what parents tell their children is true. Or a majority of parents, perhaps. Or perhaps only some parents (which ones? who decides). And the equally dangerous view that some issues should not be discussed, debated or studied.
The wording of the law itself prohibits “instruction” about sexual orientation or gender identity at certain grade levels. But its preamble section says that the law’s purpose is to prohibit “discussion” of such issues. What constitutes a discussion, I wonder? Advising or even establishing an LGBTQ student organization? Answering students’ questions with something else than “ask your parents,” even if the question is just a request for information?
Several mistaken (in my opinion, and not in mine alone) assumptions appear to underlie the law’s prohibition on early childhood discussions of sexual orientation and gender. One is that parents always have the best answer to their child’s questions. Another is that all children are naturally, from birth, heterosexual and cisgender. Another is that a young child has no questions about or issues with their own or someone else’s sexuality. Another (which borders on being a conspiracy theory) is that the public schools are encouraging children to “become” gay or transgender, to deliberately choose a sexuality that differs from that exhibited by or approved by their parents. Another assumption is that there is no way to explain or discuss sexual orientation or gender identity is a way that is appropriate to that age group.
In signing the bill into law, Florida’s governor said that it would keep teachers from telling kids that “it’s OK to be who you are” (that is, non-heterosexual). It might, in certain circumstances in the short run, do just that. But it won’t change who those kids are.
But perhaps the governor doesn’t know that it won’t or doesn’t believe that it won’t. Perhaps he just doesn’t care that it won’t. Perhaps he just doesn’t care about how it might adversely affect those children. Perhaps.