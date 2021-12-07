In the years before our Civil War, advocates for slavery added to the generally accepted argument that slavery was protected in the states where it currently existed.
They argued that Congress had no right to prohibit it from expanding into territories (areas not yet states).
That argument was upheld by the Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision. Having won that victory, pro-slavery forces then began to argue that slavery could and should be introduced into states that currently prohibited it (“free” states). Their contention was that since enslaved people were property, neither Congress nor the states had the right to deprive slave owners of their right to dispose of their property as they saw fit. For these advocates, property rights trumped all other rights.
I see a parallel to that era and those arguments in the current campaign by gun-rights advocates — aided and abetted by wrong-headed and short-sighted courts and state legislatures — to expand gun ownership and gun carrying (both open and concealed).
For example, a case now before the Supreme Court seeks to overturn or at least weaken New York’s long-standing and sensible restrictions on carrying guns in public.
We are seeing an absolutizing of the right to bear arms stated in the Second Amendment. For the most vocal and influential gun-rights advocates (the “gun lobby”), Second Amendment rights as they define them are unlimited and absolute. In their view, only the gun owner (who is always pictured as law-abiding and immune from temptations or impulses or opportunities to misuse a firearm or commit a crime with it) has the right to (self) limit the ownership or use or carrying of guns.
In their view, the right to bear arms trumps all other rights and considerations, such as those reducing the chances that some hothead will escalate a quarrel into a gun battle or those protecting peaceful dissenters from being intimidated by gun-toting “observers.”
No constitutional right is absolute or exists in a vacuum. The right to the free exercise of one’s religion cannot include the right to offer human sacrifices. The right of free speech does not include the right to slander someone or to panic or endanger the audience in a crowded theater by shouting “Fire!” when there is no fire.
The Second Amendment’s right to bear arms (originally conceived, as far as we can determine, to ensure the continued existence of the militia) does not require that it be interpreted as broadly as possible, with no regulation and with an indifference to or disregard of the consequences of exercising that right.
Second Amendment rights do not include the right to create (or recreate), enable or justify a “Wild West” society in which enemies are everywhere and you’re on your own.
The more guns, the more violence. The more occasions and places at which guns are present, the more opportunities for provocation and escalation. And the more people are convinced that a personal gun is the only guaranteed self-defense, the more difficult it becomes for the police to do their job. One hope of the gun lobby, I believe, is not, as is claimed, to support the police but to supplant them.
We need a “mild West,” not a “wild West.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.