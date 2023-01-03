The Respect for Marriage Act recently signed into law rightly requires every state to recognize the validity of a same-sex or interracial marriage if that marriage was legal under the laws of the state in which the couple were married.
If a same-sex or interracial couple marries legally in state A and moves to state B in which such marriages are illegal, they are still legally married and state B must treat them as such.
The inclusion of interracial marriages in the Act may seem surprising and unnecessary. Interracial marriage is currently legal in all states.
The Supreme Court’s aptly-named Loving decision (1967) voided the laws against interracial marriage that had been passed by many states. That decision established the constitutional right of a person to marry a person of another race. Those restrictive state laws were eventually repealed (although not until 2000 in one state), unlike many state laws against same-sex marriage which remain on the books.
In addition, there is no large-scale organized official opposition by religious groups to interracial marriage as there still is to same-sex marriage. And the current of public opinion has shifted in favor of interracial marriage from 4 percent of Americans approving in 1958 to 20 percent in 1968 — a year after Loving — to 94 percent in 2021. And there is certainly no appetite on the current Supreme Court for overturning Loving.
Before 1967, of course, some opponents of interracial marriage justified their opposition on religious grounds, finding support for their views in their religious beliefs. Even today, some preachers on the religious fringe rant against such marriages. There have been some low-profile (not reaching the courts) instances of interracial couples being denied wedding venues and the like on religious grounds. And opposition to interracial marriage is generally greater from religious than non-religious people.
As far as I can tell, no wedding planner, baker, website designer, florist or photographer has yet gone to court claiming a religious freedom exemption from facilitating an interracial marriage. If such a case were to arise, how would a Supreme Court concerned with protecting both religious freedom and racial equality rule?
The Respect for Marriage Act provides an additional and welcome layer of protection for interracial marriage. But the Act — and the constitutional right to marry interracially — could be struck down by a future strict constructionist Supreme Court, resulting in the issue being returned to the states. Deference to states’ rights might play a part. So might the less liberal interpretation of the Constitution’s due process clauses often asserted by current Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.
That interpretation lessens the protection for rights not specifically mentioned in the Constitution. So might the conservative argument — used against Roe — that a right must be rooted in our nation’s history and tradition. Loving, after all, is only six years older than Roe. And so might precedents set by current courts in pending religious freedom cases.
Only “could” and “might,” to be sure. Not “certainly.” But strict constructionist views of the Constitution can easily tend toward limiting or rescinding rights, rather than establishing or confirming them.
Such legal tools should never be used against marriage rights. Those tools should instead be left to rest — and rust — in peace.