“Not an impeachable offense” was an early defense of President Trump’s holding up aid to Ukraine while asking that country for the “favor” of, essentially, interfering in the 2020 presidential election campaign on his side. That defense is being heard less and less as more evidence of what happened appears and as the seriousness of what the president did begins to sink in.
“Not an impeachable offense” is both an offshoot of and a variant of the dangerous “unitary executive” view of the presidency.
This view holds that there can be no limitation on the executive’s judgment.
Or, as Richard Nixon famously said, “If the president does it, it can’t be wrong.”
It also holds that the president cannot be investigated while in office, because such an investigation is an unwarranted encroachment on presidential authority. It says that because the president has the right to fire someone he has hired (for instance, an FBI director), no questions should be raised as to the timing of or motive for that firing.
It comes perilously close to saying that the president is above the law or is a law unto himself and is not accountable for his words, actions or policies except retroactively, by being denied or awarded re-election.
The most bizarre statement of the theory is that of President Trump’s attorneys in a current lawsuit over his tax returns.
They argued that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted while in office even if he shoots somebody on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight in front of eyewitnesses.
The argument is absurd and unconvincing on its face and incompatible with the rule of law in a democracy. It is an argument of last resort and of desperation.
The constitution says nothing about whether a sitting president can be investigated, indicted or prosecuted while in office. I think this is so because the framers assumed that he could be and should be.
Criminal law would apply to the president just as it would to everyone else — that appears to have been a given, something so apparent that it didn’t need spelling out in the constitution.
What the framers were concerned about was holding a president accountable for misuse or abuse of the office of the presidency, things that weren’t “crimes” under the law — “high crimes and misdemeanors” (left undefined, probably by design, in the constitution).
That is why they made impeachment of the president by the House of Representatives and his removal from office if convicted by a two-thirds vote in the Senate part of the constitution.
In President Trump’s Senate trial, I think his last-ditch defenders there will of necessity — in the face of damning facts, overwhelming evidence and the president’s own words — invoke that “unitary executive” theory — that the president is, in effect, above the law.
It’s the only defense an ignorant, incompetent, self-condemning, self-serving, narcissistic and obviously unhinged President has left them.
Invoking it will be the last price paid on their side of the devil’s bargain they foolishly and shortsightedly made with Donald Trump: we will overlook and deny your incompetence, willful ignorance and undemocratic governance in exchange for tax cuts, conservative judges and support in the culture wars.
I wonder if they will think it was worth it.
