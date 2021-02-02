As seen on television last year, a protester was at the Michigan Statehouse, demonstrating against the governor’s COVID-necessary restrictions on the size of public assemblies. “Our rights come from God,” she said, as if that assertion both explained and justified violating those restrictions. It doesn’t.
It is not self-evident or even logically necessary that just because a right is deemed to be of divine origin it cannot be restricted or expanded or reinterpreted or adapted to unforeseen circumstances by human beings. And citing divine origins for a right does not in itself solve the problem of conflicting rights.
Refusals to comply with government-imposed, science-based measures that could protect oneself and others from an apolitical pandemic were largely expressions of right-wing anti-government ideology, a foolish denial of one’s own vulnerability to the virus, and the belief that one’s individual rights should override the rights and legitimate concerns of others, or as so perceptively stated by a critic of that position, the belief that rights are about “me the person” not about “we the people.”
I think the protesters in question were at the very least misreading and misapplying the phrase in the Declaration of Independence that reads: “all men … are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights ...” This phrase must be read in context with the rest of the long sentence in which it appears.
That sentence is part of the Declaration’s attempt to justify the American colonies’ struggle for independence and self-government.
The Declaration claims that “men” (human beings) have rights simply by virtue of being human beings. Since the British government is not securing these rights to us, we have the right to establish a government that does.
The “Creator” referred to was not the personal God of Christianity or the Bible or the God of any other religion, but the “divine watchmaker” of the philosophical belief we call Deism, a being who made the cosmos, wound it up (got it started) and then left it running without further interference.
The Declaration does not say that all rights come from a “Creator” — only “certain unalienable ones” — and does not list all of the ones that do.
The Constitution, not the Declaration of Independence, is our governing document.
The Constitution never mentions or requires a particular view of the origins of our rights. It functions very well without one.
If it could be shown that God did not exist, or if we were a nation of atheists, we would still be “endowed” with rights, we would still have them, and our Constitution and our Republic would still — to quote the Constitution’s Preamble — “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
The phrases “God-given rights” and “our rights come from God” are sometimes given implications that, I think, are dangerous to democracy, liberty and the rights of others.
One of those implications is that the United States was, is, will someday be or ought to be a “Christian” nation.
Another is that there is a distinction between “real” rights and those supposedly concocted by the Supreme Court, such as abortion and gay marriage. (“Our rights come from God, not the Supreme Court.”)
In the end, perhaps, the important question is not “Where do our rights come from?” but “Whom do our rights come to?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.