“But we’ve always done it this way” and “But we’ve never done this before” are common negative reactions to change. They are considered by their utterers to be sufficient, self-evident, self-validating reasons to oppose or cancel unwanted changes and to return to a previous state of affairs — although they are not.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appears to have adopted these sayings as its basis for interpreting the Constitution. That majority argues that rights must be “deeply rooted in the nation’s history” in order to be valid and constitutional. This “historicalism” is a variant of the conservative “textualism” and “originalism” interpretations of the Constitution.
Those interpretations limit rights to those specifically mentioned in the Constitution and define rights only as the Framers or their times defined them.
Historicalism goes a step further and says that if an alleged right did not exist before a certain date (for example, before the adoption of the 14th Amendment in 1868) then it cannot now be considered a constitutional right. Further, historicalism more generally defers to history, tradition and “states’ rights.”
A prime example: the justices who dissented in Obergefell (the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage) argued that since no state (or any other entity) had ever legalized such marriages and since all states defined marriage as only between a man and a woman, the right of same-sex couples to marry was not deeply rooted in the nation’s history.
Of course it wasn’t. Neither was the right of slaves to be free or to be citizens, or the right of members of certain races to marry members of certain other races, or the right of certain races not to be segregated or discriminated against. Slavery, racial segregation, and bans on racial intermarriage are deeply rooted in our nation’s history. They have a longer pedigree, have existed longer in our country’s history, and were supported by state law longer than were their court-ordered or federal legislative remedies. Should we then undo the 13th Amendment and the Brown and Loving decisions (ending, respectively, slavery, segregated schools and bans on racial intermarriage) because of their recentness? I don’t think so — and neither does any member of the Supreme Court.
But some members of the Court appear to be open to revoking on “historicalistic” grounds certain other rights, as they did in the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. These rights include same-sex marriage, LGBT rights and the right to use contraceptives. They were established on the same constitutional basis (“due process” and “equal protection”) as were earlier civil rights. But they were established in the face of strong religious objections and are today attacked almost entirely on religious grounds.
The Constitution prohibits using religious tests as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States. It appears, however, that some members of the Court — and far too many ordinary Americans — are willing to use religious tests to revoke or deny rights.
Conservative Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the Obergefell decision. He aptly answered historicalism, saying, “If rights were defined only by those who exercised them in the past, then received practices could serve as their own justification and new groups could not invoke rights once denied. History and tradition guide and discipline … but do not set outer boundaries.”
And religious beliefs held by some should not determine which rights can be held by all.