Some years ago my friend John was hiking with his two young sons in New York’s Bear Mountain State Park. John saw a venomous copperhead snake sunning itself on a rock. “Go back to the car and get the box that’s in the trunk,” he said to one of the boys. “I’ll get that snake and put it in the box.”
His son replied, “And then what?”
John, as I remember, then decided to let the snake be.
“And then what?” is a question that has not been asked often enough by the Trump administration and its supporters, enablers, apologists and mouthpieces after the president has impulsively decided on a course of action. And when it has been asked, the answer has too often been shortsighted, naïve, deceptive or ill-considered--or just silence.
For instance, Iran. The Trumpists thought only of cancelling the Iran nuclear deal and not of the likely unfavorable consequences of doing so. They have not presented any meaningful or realistic alternative to that deal and are increasingly and foolishly painting themselves into the corner where war with Iran is the only option left to them. It is not the Iranian snake they have put into a box, but themselves.
For instance, immigration. The Trump administration adopted Jeff Session’s immoral and inhumane policy of separating families at the border (but, racistly, only at our southern border) apparently without any caring or practicable planning or preparation for its implementation or follow-up, resulting in children in cages and some children unable to reunite with their parents.
As with Iran, the president’s policy of deterrence by threatening and bullying has failed to deter, and he seems unable to find any other policy. Both he and the Republicans in Congress have shown no real interest in doing the comprehensive immigration reform they occasionally talk about.
For instance, insurance (specifically, health insurance). Trump’s campaign to repeal and replace Obamacare stopped at repeal (which, fortunately, failed). He and his Congressional allies have never really cared about replacement.
In each case, the president opted for a short-term solution that 1) fed his messianic desire for power (remember “I alone can fix it”?) — no consulting with international allies or domestic Congress, 2) justified and flowed from his prejudices and willful ignorance and 3) resulted in cruelty to his fellow human beings (the people of Iran, helpless migrant children, uninsured and underinsured Americans in financial difficulty).
The president’s poor impulse control, his belief in his infallibility, and his pathological disregard for fact make it unlikely that he will ever answer the question “And then what?” in any way other than boasting about his “win” and leaving others to clean up his mess (comparable, perhaps, to the way he ran — and still runs, in defiance of the Constitution — his businesses).
I suspect that if Donald Trump were in my friend John’s shoes, he would misidentify the snake, bring out the wrong size box, tell those accompanying him that he knew more about snakes than anyone else, refuse to answer questions and characterize any reports that he hadn’t solved the snake problem as fake news.
And then what?
