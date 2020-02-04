Why does Iran want to have a nuclear weapon?
Some say to attack Israel. Some say to attack the United States. Some say to confirm its position as a great power in the region or the world.
Not for the first two reasons, I think. Iran knows, as does every other nation, including North Korea, that attacking a nuclear power — such as Israel or the United States — risks nuclear retaliation and its own destruction. Nor for the third reason. Iran has already achieved great power status and recognition and success without possessing a nuclear weapon.
Iran wants to have a nuclear weapon to avoid becoming another Iraq, to avoid being attacked, invaded, occupied and regime-changed by the United States.
In 2002, President George W. Bush, misleadingly reviving the word used to describe our World War II enemies, called Iran, Iraq and North Korea an “axis of evil.” Why these three? Because in his mind and the minds of too many policymakers, these three countries had not been sufficiently beaten or punished in conflicts with America.
North Korea had not been forced to surrender unconditionally to us in the Korean War, even though we successfully drove it out of South Korea, which it had invaded. We had not toppled Saddam Hussein in the first Gulf War, even though we successfully liberated Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded. Iranian revolutionaries had taken 52 Americans hostage in 1979 and had “gotten away with it,” since we negotiated their release instead of going to war.
Our neoconservative policy hawks and super-patriots were (and still are) not satisfied with these limited successes and limited wars. They wanted (and still want) complete victory over these three countries, regardless of the cost to us or them.
Taking the words of some pundits and Bush advisers at face value, Iran feared it was next after Iraq. Noting that no nuclear-armed nation has ever attacked another such nation, and seeing that the United States had sensibly preferred negotiation with a nuclear North Korea rather than war and invasion, Iran likely concluded that developing a nuclear capability would deter the United States from another unjust war.
Even then, Iran was open to negotiating the future of its nuclear program. The falsely maligned “Iran nuclear deal” was consummated. It was working — until an ignorant and unteachable and narcissistic (not to mention violence-approving and violence-speaking) American president with an “I alone can fix it” mentality withdrew from that agreement. He has shown no interest in negotiating — or any ability to negotiate — a new agreement. He is painting us into a corner regarding Iran, a corner from which he will lie and try to manipulate us into believing that the only way to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon is to invade that country and overthrow the ayatollahs. I fear that this process is already under way.
We can still avoid that corner. We can start by ceasing to demonize Iran and by renouncing the desire for revenge and retaliation and punishment and utter dominance that mars our policy toward that country.
We can repudiate as a leader and as our voice anyone who thinks the military option should still be on the table as a way of dealing with Iran’s attempt to acquire a nuclear weapon.
We blew one chance at a peaceful resolution. Let’s try for another — and not let blowhards blow it again.
