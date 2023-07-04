Various aspirants to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are trying to write Social Security’s obituary. They begin by stating what we have known for some time: Unless changes are made, the Social Security trust fund out of which benefits are paid will be exhausted in about 10 years and then full benefits will no longer be paid.
Partial benefits will be paid out of payroll taxes only. Changes must be made, they say. (Again, this is something which we’ve known for some time and which nobody disputes.)
But what changes?
If the trust fund is running out of money, then it makes both common and financial sense to put more money into it. But that would require a tax increase — something the Republican party seems permanently and ideologically committed not to embrace or enact — or even mention, except unfavorably.
Republicans, then, envision and accept as inevitable an eventual permanent shortfall in Social Security funding and an accompanying cut in expected benefits.
GOP presidential hopefuls offer only vague solutions and an unjustified faith in the ability of the free market and the private sector to provide for future needs.
Chris Christie would simply have the younger population start planning now for retirement without Social Security.
Mike Pence so far has offered no concrete proposals other than to timidly say that partial privatization might be worth considering. This would allow individuals to divert part of their payroll tax contributions into a personal investment account — with, of course, no guarantee that a greater or even a stable benefit will result.
Nikki Haley thinks the federal government spends too much money. She blames Social Security and other entitlements for causing that unpardonable sin. Salvation from that sin will come from reining in entitlement spending. (But why not rein in, say, defense spending or subsidies to fossil fuel industries instead?)
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis promise not to “mess with” Social Security, a short-sighted, self-serving and ignorant stance that diverts attention away from the problem and offers no solace to those who will be affected by it some 10 years from now.
These “solutions” needlessly and callously cut benefits for future generations. They advance the compassionless agenda of those on the right who would shred the social safety net and hand us the strands to use to break our fall as best we can.
All this can be avoided by putting more money into the Social Security trust fund. Reputable and reliable economic studies have validated two successful ways of doing this.
One way raises the Social Security payroll tax by 1 percent, not all at once but over a period of years. The other way raises or — better — eliminates the cap on the amount of wages subject to that tax (currently $160,200), making all wages taxable. Done together, they would avoid benefit cuts and strengthen Social Security for decades to come. Further gradual increases in the payroll tax would extend that period of solvency.
This solution is so obviously sensible, workable, valid and humane that it might be termed a no brainer.
Republican and conservative opposition to it is, in my opinion, an exercise based on no brain — and no heart.