President Biden’s decision to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court has, predictably, been criticized by some Republicans as an example of reverse discrimination or the use of a racial quota.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Biden’s decision “offensive,” adding that it unfairly dismissed and demeaned all potential male candidates as unworthy of consideration. Well, Senator, no more so than Ronald Reagan’s and Donald Trump’s promises to appoint a woman to the Court, to which Republicans did not object.
GOP opposition to Biden’s decision is probably a mixture of reflexive obstructionism (no approval of anything the president proposes), distaste for the assumed judicial philosophy of the nominee (another liberal “activist judge” in their view), an assertion of white privilege (a default to “white” as a qualification and expectation, making “Black” seem unusual and somehow less valid) and a bow to the view that women are inherently less suited to be in positions of authority (or should, in fact, be subordinate and “submissive” to men — a belief widely prevalent and proclaimed in the evangelical Christian base of the party).
Supreme Court nominations have become more important and contentious than they used to be. This is because the Supreme Court and its decisions have become more important and contentious than they used to be.
Until the 1930s the court had a fairly low profile and a relatively small role in defining and influencing private and public policy. It was generally comfortably conservative, concerned mostly with property rights. In the 1930s, the Court became more liberal in its interpretation of the role of government in economic matters, disconcerting the conservative free-market Establishment.
Beginning in 1954, with its school desegregation decisions, the Court acted positively to secure, maintain and expand the civil rights and personal freedoms of more Americans than ever before. (But whether liberal or conservative, post-1954 Courts have not “made law from the bench,” as conservatives erroneously claim.)
“Culture war” conservatives have long been unhappy with the pluralistic and diverse and more just society that has flourished in the wake of landmark Court decisions from Brown (school desegregation) to Obergefell (equal marriage). Why, I wonder? It may be because those particular conservatives believe, deep down, that pluralism itself is a bad thing, that there is only one standard of behavior, one moral code, one set of values that is truly true and that people like themselves are or ought to be the only expounders, enactors and enforcers of that true way. They’re welcome to believe all that.
Our pluralistic democracy protects their right to believe all that and to try to persuade others. What our pluralistic democracy and our courts — the Supreme Court in particular — should not do is grant them and their beliefs a special or favored position or presume that theirs is the default position.
A commitment to pluralism and to an open and equal society helps keep any of us from tyrannizing over — or being tyrannized by — the rest of us and makes us more likely to be able to love — rather than to fear — our neighbors.
It is likely that some senators will vote not to confirm Biden’s nominee. I will be interested in hearing their reasons for doing so.