Why has our government’s overall handling of the coronavirus pandemic been worse than that of all but a few other countries, being marked by denial, deception, delay, defunding (of schools in the long term and of stimulus payments in the short term) and disregard for the health and safety of others?
I think certain aspects of our society and culture have contributed to the ignorant, incompetent and stupid actions of too many of our elected officials (including President Trump, too many Congressional Republicans and too many red-state governors).
1) A distrust of science, fueled by the attacks on evolution and the fostering of creationism by those who view science as an enemy of faith. And it appears that many social conservatives distrust science (and by extension the medical profession) because science and medicine have generally debunked their views on such hot-button issues as abortion and homosexuality. This distrust is manifested in and deepened by quack science, such as the anti-vaxxer movement, and by Donald Trump’s dangerous and idiotic attacks on his own health experts and his equally dangerous and idiotic fantasies about cures and how viruses behave.
2) Lack of a universal health care system. Only the United States, of all the “modern” and industrialized nations, still insists on treating health care as a commodity to be competed for and paid for. And the current administration seems to have no idea of how to create a nationwide, coordinated health care response to the pandemic, or even that such a program is necessary.
3) The prioritizing of economic activity over (and in opposition to) the personal health and safety of people. Much of our current social and political thought prizes economic achievement as the hallmark of a “real” American. It says we all have to be “makers” and never “takers” in order to be valued as human beings. But the free-market’s survival of the fittest philosophy is unsuited to and unworkable in a pandemic.
4) Embrace of a “small government” ideology, which denies that government has any right or duty to act to improve or make more equable the lives of those it governs. Individuals and states are left on their own and competition rather than cooperation is the expectation. And God forbid that the federal government should actually provide the money needed to ensure that schools can opens safely.
5) Elevation of cruelty, untruthfulness, willful ignorance, narcissism and lack of empathy and compassion (and popular, partisan and presidential approval of such elevation) to the level of public policy and pronouncement. An administration that, for example, advocates and practices the separation of children from parents at the border is hardly equipped to understand, much less heal, the suffering caused by the pandemic. And those who have been encouraged, by word or example, to defy or ignore their responsibility to help others by wearing a mask or socially distancing — and those who provide those words or examples — share in and demonstrate that elevation and approval of the dark aspects of our nature and society.
Removing Trump (and his Congressional sycophants, enablers and silent accomplices) from office in November will not end the pandemic or make its effects miraculously disappear. But by choosing and affirming a different view of government and a different set of values, such removal will be a necessary step in healing our nation’s physical, social, economic and psychic wounds.
