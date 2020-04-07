An old story about Canute, king of England from 1016 to 1035, goes like this: Canute’s courtiers were flattering him, telling him his powers as king surpassed those of all other persons and were, in effect, superhuman.
To teach the courtiers a lesson, Canute took them to the seashore and set up his throne close to the water’s edge. He then ordered the incoming tide to halt and not touch his throne or his feet. The tide, of course, paid no attention to his orders. Canute then admonished his courtiers that there was a power greater than that of any human being, that no king was all-powerful, that even a king was subject to Nature’s (or God’s) laws and that they should cease such foolish flattery.
Later tellings of this story portray Canute as believing his courtiers’ flattery and foolishly and futilely and arrogantly ordering the tide to stop.
President Trump is in some ways a modern Canute, though he resembles the deluded king of the later versions rather than the pious one of the original tale.
I suspect that if Donald Trump were in King Canute’s place, the following would occur in the story. He would demean, marginalize or fire any courtier who disagreed with his decision to speak to the tide or how he addressed it. He would note that the tide came from a foreign place and thus had no business being here. He would claim he knew more about tides than any oceanographer. He would blame his royal predecessors for not properly dealing with tides and leaving him such a mess to clean up.
If told that tides operate on their own schedule, he would say he didn’t think that was the case, or that he would like them to recede earlier, or that he had a good feeling that they would do so. And he would characterize reports that he had failed to stem the tide as fake news.
The president has surrounded himself with flatterers, sycophants and yes men and listens to them. But he is his own chief flatterer and listens to himself most of all. And his most dangerous self-flattery is his belief that, as he said in his speech accepting the GOP nomination for president, “I alone can fix it.”
“I alone can fix it” apparently means in his mind “I’m the only one who has the answer” and “I can do it by myself.” The coronavirus pandemic has shown how wrong, how dangerous and how useless his belief is.
We will get through this pandemic, not with the president’s advice, help or leadership but without it, and in spite of his ignorance, his incompetence, his infantile behavior and his increasingly evident and alarming intellectual incoherence and mental instability.
Donald Trump has (finally?) met something he cannot happy talk, tweet, bully, bargain or bluff away or buy off. Sadly, he seems to have no tactics other than those to bring to the battle and he apparently cannot trust others who know what they’re doing to do it.
King Canute a thousand years ago. President “Cannot” today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.