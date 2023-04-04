Various Republican politicians and conservative pundits (invoking “America first!”) are calling for an end to America’s support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
They foolishly want an unwarranted exception to our policy — and that of other democracies — of aiding other countries in defending themselves against aggressor nations.
These self-styled America Firsters are not non-interventionist isolationists as such, in contrast to the original (pre-Pearl Harbor attack) America First organization. Our current America Firsters (CAFs for short) would certainly support Taiwan if attacked by China and would aid South Korea if invaded by North Korea. They would help Israel defend itself against Iranian aggression.
Why, then, balk at aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression?
Some of the balking is, of course, just knee-jerk partisan opposition to anything the Biden administration favors. Sometimes this is coupled with an ignorance of history — often a willful ignorance. That seems to have been the case with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who at first dismissed the war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” not worth our attention.
He then had to walk that back in part after being told about Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea (part of Ukraine). Even then he called only for “peace,” not necessarily a continuation of aid.
Some of the balking involves asserting a false dichotomy: We must choose between spending money on Ukraine or spending it on domestic problems here. (As if it must be always either-or and can never be both-and.) I find this argument hypocritical, to say the least, because our CAFs have consistently and constantly refused to address or attack our pressing domestic problems of gun violence, systemic poverty and racism, income inequality, climate change and the lack of universal health care.
But I suspect that most of the balking is occurring because our CAFs have long seen Vladimir Putin as their successful ally — and even their model — in fighting America’s culture wars. Consider: During his time in office, Putin’s government has restricted the availability of abortion, marginalized and harassed the LGBTQ community, promoted “family values,” made same-sex marriages and civil unions unconstitutional — all in tune with the Russian Orthodox Church, which has become a willing mouthpiece for Putin’s authoritarian rule and imperial ambitions. (No separation of church and state in Russia, which many CAFs think should be the case here.)
Putin has been hailed not only in Russia but here as someone who defends Christian values and has restored Russia to its Christian roots. His anti-choice and anti-gay rhetoric and legislation parallel — and in some cases preceded — our current red state “don’t say gay” and post-Dobbs harsh anti-abortion laws.
Our CAFs are not so callous as to justify or approve or support Putin’s invasion and war crimes. They are, though, apparently hoping that ending American (and other) support for Ukraine will enable Putin to bring the war to a face-saving and favorable end without him being held accountable. Then he — and they — can get back to winning the culture wars, which to our CAFs is more important than protecting human rights or preserving and expanding our pluralistic democracy.
So far, our CAFs are a still a minority in both the GOP and the nation. Let us hope they remain just that. “America first” means democracy last — or not at all.