Whether from nature, nurture or neglect of his soul — probably some combination of all three — President Trump has spoken and behaved like an authoritarian leader.
He said “I alone can fix it” at the 2016 GOP convention.
He relied largely upon issuing executive orders rather than working with Congress.
He acted as if (because he believed it to be true) he knew more about (fill in the blank) than any (fill in the blank).
He willfully and unnecessarily disregarded or upended almost every norm and tradition of governing that did not bring him immediate benefit, credit or praise.
He demanded and expected unquestioning loyalty.
He bullied, blameshifted, scapegoated, threatened and smeared any source of opposition or criticism.
He tried to overturn the election that overturned him. He cared little for truth, fact or reality as long as he got the last word and the final say.
Authoritarianism in America I define here as the desire to bypass, limit or abolish democratic processes and protections and to do away with the open, pluralistic and egalitarian society which both produces and is produced by democracy.
It has been around since the founding. It claims that America has become weak, decadent, immoral (even “ungodly”), unpatriotic, “un-American,” too different from a (non-existent) past Golden Age and too indifferent to the voices of “real” Americans. It tends to look to a strong leader (always male) to cure these ills and defeat the subversive internal enemies (too often depicted as non-white, non-native, non-capitalist, non-heterosexual and “non-Christian”) responsible for our plight.
Today authoritarianism is, in my opinion, most believed by, advocated by, practiced by and defended by the following four mindsets in our society: 1) the greedy, who believe people are not entitled to anything they can’t pay for, such as health care; 2) the godly, those whose deity is a Strict Father who has laid down Rules that all must obey; 3) the gun-dependent, for whom “stand your ground” trumps “love your neighbor”; and 4) the “go back where you came from” gang which translates “e pluribus unum” (“out of many, one”) as “out with the many, we’re the only ones who matter.”
At present, these mindsets have largely found a home in the Republican party, either by sneaking in unnoticed by the basement door or by being openly invited in at the front entrance. Whether the party will show them the door anytime soon is as yet unknown, but it seems unlikely.
We should be sobered by Trump’s victory in 2016, a victory that was won by an all-too-successful appeal to our baser instincts and our darker side (present in all of us). We can note ironically that a president who boasted of his strength, power, ability and knowledge proved in the end to be incompetent, ignorant and corrupt.
His dubious business skills and practices proved to be both inadequate and dangerous to the work of honestly and capably governing. Like a spoiled child or tantrum-throwing adolescent, he finally gave up trying. Leaving around him as yet uncalculated damage to the ideals of democracy, humane behavior and the social contract, he retreated even farther into a narcissistic and self-gratifying universe of fantasy, delusion and prevarication. He may have taken a lot of people with him.
In the election of 2020 the forces of rationality, compassion and democracy successfully reasserted themselves. But for how long?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.