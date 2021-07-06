Anarchism is defined as “the theory or doctrine that all forms of government are oppressive and undesirable and should be abolished.”
Anarchism has historically been a left-wing phenomenon, but in America today, it is being advocated and practiced by many on the right.
Ironically, many of those advocates and practitioners are themselves politicians and government officials seeking to subvert and make powerless, irrelevant, illegitimate or even non-existent the institutions in which they serve.
Right-wing anarchism is, in a way, both the parent and the child of the small-government philosophy proclaimed by conservatives (political, social and economic), libertarians and idolizers of the free market.
Grover Norquist, perhaps the patron saint of an anarchism masquerading as small government and individual freedom, famously said, “My goal is to get (government) down to a size where we can drown it in the bathtub.”
The violence of the language is noteworthy.
A drowned government is a dead government and thus a non-existent government.
There are two notable current examples of right-wing anarchism. The first is the reckless, irrational and life-endangering defiance and denial shown by (mostly) red-state governments and individuals toward measures designed to mitigate the effects and spread of the COVID pandemic.
In this scenario, government has no right, responsibility, power, need or resources to preserve public health and save lives. Individuals should not be expected to give up any of their autonomy in order to help others. There is nothing for government to do but keep the economy open — never closing it in the first place, and let nature take its course. We are still living with the horrific effects of this indifference to and, ironically, by government.
The second example is the proliferation of state laws — most recently one in Texas — allowing individuals to carry guns without a license or permit. The anarchism here is the belief that the government and the police are not really able or needed to protect us from criminals and enemies. Only the lone individual with a gun can do that. (Wayne LaPierre of the NRA: “The only answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”)
But — to echo other commentators — when everyone is carrying a gun, how can you — or the police, for that matter — tell the difference between a good guy and a bad guy? (Answer: You can’t. You have to suspect and fear everyone. Stand your ground. Shoot first.) And what happens when a good guy unexpectedly turns into a bad guy and starts shooting? (Unconvincing NRA answer: Never happens. Hypothetical.)
In right-wing anarchism, government is considered unnecessary. Radical individualism (“I have my rights, nobody can tell me what to do, and it’s every man for himself”), particularly in the economic and social spheres, is the paramount good, regardless of the cost to society. The result is what the seventeenth-century philosopher Thomas Hobbes called “a war of all against all.”
Our right-wing anarchists are busy trying to fill that bathtub Grover Norquist envisaged. Those of us who value our pluralistic democracy and a humane social contract should be at least as busy bailing out that tub and pulling the plug to drain it.
