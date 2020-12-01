Following Abraham Lincoln’s election as president in 1860, 11 slave-holding states refused to accept the results of that election and seceded from the Union.
They believed, mistakenly, that Lincoln would abolish slavery where it existed, although Lincoln had said repeatedly — and believed — that he had no right to do so under the Constitution. He believed, as did others before him, that slavery could and should be prevented from expanding into states and territories where it did not currently exist. (The defenders of slavery were already unwilling to tolerate even this limitation on the right to hold slaves.)
What I think of as a new secessionist movement has been building in this country for some time. Although it does not seek the actual physical separation of states from the Union, it has created and justified a sense of separation in its followers, polarization rather than a sense of community.
It seeks in some ways to seal itself off from the responsibilities and requirements of participating in a pluralistic secular egalitarian democracy and from the influences and ideas of that democracy.
I find some similarities — not identical parallels — between the secession movement that flourished before the Civil War (the first movement) and the one I see openly publicized and practiced in the age of Trump (the current movement).
The first movement emphasized “states’ rights,” small government and the right of a state to nullify a federal law.
The current movement emphasizes these also, and carries “secession” a step further by misconstruing individual rights to the point of encouraging and practicing the defiance of government-imposed or government-advised public health measures during a pandemic.
The first movement refused to accept the results of the 1860 presidential election.
The current movement is refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election — on different grounds, to be sure, but showing the same mistrust of democracy that the first movement showed in 1860.
The first movement arose to protect, justify and extend a system — slavery and slaveholding, with its requirement to dehumanize and mistreat fellow human beings — that the world, the country and many individuals were realizing was immoral, incompatible with ideals of freedom and equality, and that had a bad effect on those who perpetuated that system (to say nothing of the effect on those oppressed by it). The first movement created an ideology that claimed slavery was beneficial to the slave and good for the country and portrayed the slave-holding South as the defender and re-awakener of “lost” or forgotten “real” American values. The similarities to the second movement’s lack of empathy for “others” (especially the poor, immigrants and people of color) and its callous and casual acceptance of cruelty and indifference to suffering as public policy (think immigrant children in cages and deliberate disregard for the health of others in a pandemic) are striking.
As are the current movement’s claims that they are protecting and rediscovering and propagating “true” patriotism (“making America great again”).
The current movement is not going away by literally seceding as did the first movement and being defeated militarily in a civil war. It will remain as one of the recurring streams in American history, culture and politics. It must never become the mainstream. If it does, it will drown us all — and them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.