It’s as though our Constitution had never been written.
From 1781 until the Constitution went into effect in 1788, the United States was organized under the Articles of Confederation. Each state was sovereign and independent. The single-house Confederation Congress had no real power to govern, no power to tax, no way to pay foreign creditors except by borrowing. Each state had one vote in Congress and a two-thirds majority (nine votes) was required to enact any law. The Congress sometimes could not meet for lack of a quorum. There was no executive branch, no person authorized to see that laws were faithfully executed, no separation of powers or functions. There were no federal courts to guarantee rights. There was, in effect, no national government, nothing that spoke and acted for and upon the people as a whole. The states fended for themselves and were often at odds with one another.
We now find ourselves effectively back in the days of the Confederation.
Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans have abdicated their responsibility to govern the nation. The president has refused, through ignorance, indifference and incompetence, to implement or even call for a national strategy to combat the nationwide corona virus pandemic. He and his GOP Congressional enablers have instead thrown that responsibility onto the states and have essentially left them to fend for themselves. Trump has treated them — not always, but certainly as regards the pandemic — as sovereign and independent entities.
Since the beginning of the Obama administration Congressional Republicans have adopted a “do nothing” posture. They have rendered Congress impotent and blocked legislation intended to preserve and extend the social contract. They have foolishly and dangerously been content to let Donald Trump make policy by executive order and have avoided tackling such crucial issues as immigration, infrastructure and election insecurity.
The current parallel to 1781’s belief that states were sovereign and independent is the “small government” ideology peddled by social and political conservatives: the less the federal government does, the better — always. Even if deferring to “states’ rights” promotes and perpetuates cruelty, bigotry, inequality, injustice and needless suffering and death (whether from a pandemic or from lack of affordable and accessible health care).
The Confederation Congress was ineffective because it had no choice, given the nature of the Articles. Recent Republican-controlled Congresses (or, as of now, Senates) have become ineffective because they had a choice — and made the wrong one.
Into the vacuum created by conservative and Republican opposition to a more just, more equal and more compassionate society (which might require that government commit the unforgivable sins of raising taxes and restraining corporate greed and selfishness) has stepped the most dangerous advocate of small government ever to occupy the Oval Office. Donald Trump wants to embody that smallest of governments—authoritarian one-man rule. (Remember “I alone can fix it”?)
After almost four years of his administration, which has put children in cages, encouraged and echoed racist and nativist words and behaviors, violated the Emoluments clause, deferred to dictators, devised no coherent program of legislation, illegally attacked lawful protestors and lied almost daily to the American people ... it’s as though our Constitution had never been written.
