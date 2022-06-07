In Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” Alice tells the White Queen that “one can’t believe impossible things.” The White Queen replies, “I daresay you haven’t had much practice. When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
America’s social conservatives (ASCs) appear to have had lots of practice believing impossible (more accurately, foolish and dangerous) things. Here are six which they apparently believe.
One: The Constitution means only what it meant at the time it was created and must be interpreted only as its Framers interpreted it. We need look no deeper than the words on its pages to find its meaning. In effect, the 18-century has not ended and what was not a right in 1792 should not — perhaps cannot — be a right in 2022. ASCs believe this even though there is no good evidence that the Framers themselves did.
Two: The Law of Unintended Consequences has been repealed or suspended as regards ASCs words, actions and policies, so that, for example, encouraging people to buy more guns (as the present governor of Texas did in 2015), making it easier to buy and carry them, and absolutizing the Second Amendment have, of course, nothing to do with the increase in gun violence and in the number of mass shootings we are experiencing.
Three: Government’s responsibility for protecting the life and promoting the well being of a child ends at that child’s birth. ASCs see the “welfare state” (our social safety net) as both immoral and unnecessary. In their view, an unregulated market economy and private benevolence will (magically) provide sufficient economic security, education and health care (even though they haven’t so far).
Four: All religions are, under the Constitution, entitled to “free exercise,” but some religious beliefs (held by ASCs) are more entitled than others, and therefore those particular beliefs (such as denying the existence or validity of non-heterosexual and non-cisgender orientations and believing that human personhood begins at the moment of fertilization) should be favored by governments and imposed on those whose beliefs differ.
Five: Meeting violence with violence is somehow preferable to trying to keep people from committing violence in the first place. The chief example of this belief is the inane and insane and inhumane NRA mantra that the only answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. (What happens, dear NRA, when the good guy decides to become a bad guy?) Apparently, returning gunfire is better than reforming gun laws and reducing gun availability. This is analogous to saying that in a pandemic we need only concentrate on treating people after they’ve gotten sick rather than also developing vaccines to prevent illness.
Six: Reducing national debt is more important than reducing national death. Climate change, gun violence and our refusal to provide universal health care threaten the lives and well-being of all of us. ASCs goal of making government smaller only makes these problems bigger. And the limited benefits of people having more money in their pockets because of tax cuts do not at all make up for the unbearable costs of people having more guns in their hands.
The White Queen tells Alice how to believe impossible things: “Try again, draw a long breath and shut your eyes.”
Too many ASCs — too many Americans, period — have indeed shut their eyes, their minds, their hearts.