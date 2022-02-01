In 1916 American automaker Henry Ford famously said, “History is more or less bunk. It’s tradition. We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present and the only history that is worth a tinker’s dam is the history we make today.”
At best, Ford was arguing that we do not have to limit our thought and actions to what was thought and done in the past. At worst, and probably more likely, he was asserting that knowledge of or investigation of the past and trying to learn from the past is of little value, useless, irrelevant, a time-waster. His use of “bunk” — short for “bunkum” and defined as “empty or insincere talk, nonsense, claptrap” — is telling.
That worst sense of Ford’s opinion lives on in the minds, mouths, hearts and pens of those who advocate ignoring, dismissing, minimizing or diverting attention from dangerous or disturbing or disliked or discomforting aspects of our past — and our present. Here are two examples.
It is almost routine for defenders of Donald Trump’s presidential misdeeds to say, “Let’s not relitigate the past. Let’s move on and put (whatever) behind us.” In other words, let’s pretend it never happened. Or, I know it was wrong but it’s politically expedient for me to keep silent. Or, if we don’t bring it up (by looking at the past), maybe everyone will forget about it. Or, no real harm was done — take my word for it — so why bother? Or, it’s all in the past and no one needs to be held accountable, so why bother?
Many Congressional Republicans appear to believe that the current investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is bunk or will produce bunk. More particularly, some who accept the necessity of the investigation want to focus only on the lack of security at the Capitol and on any delays in providing security. (Any other efforts or findings would be — bunk?) This is analogous, I think, to telling the arson squad investigating the burning of a city that all they need to do is find out why there weren’t more smoke detectors and why the fire department took so long to respond.
Such self-serving attempts to delegitimize historical inquiry and prejudge its results are often accompanied by the adoption and advocacy of views of (or “lessons” from) American history that, ironically, have been shown to be more myth and legend than fact.
Some of these are: America was founded as a Christian nation; “white” and “whiteness” and “white values” and “white perspective” are the best standards by which to judge a person’s social worth; unregulated free-market competition is the only viable and moral economic theory and practice; the Constitution contains all its wisdom and guidance only in its words (textualism) and in the intentions and understandings of its Framers (originalism).
An old saying goes, “You have made your bed. Now lie in it.”
The pursuit and defense of untruth has, in my opinion, marked many of the hearts, minds, mouths, pens and views referred to above. So I am revising that saying to read: “You have made up bunk. Now you are lying with, for and because of it.”