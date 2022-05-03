A century ago, several state legislatures banned the teaching of evolution in public schools. These bans arose in part because the legislatures had a mistaken idea of what evolution was.
Out of fear and ignorance, they generally created — or accepted — a caricature of evolution as an enemy of religion and a danger to morality. Specifically, they opposed it because they perceived it as contradicting their view of what the Bible taught. They believed that view should be protected by the state against all other views. Courts and later legislatures rightly and wisely struck down or repealed those bans.
A century later — now — nine state legislatures have banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools. Another 16 states are in various stages of considering such a ban. As with those anti-evolution laws, opponents of teaching CRT have either deliberately distorted or ignorantly misrepresented and misinterpreted CRT.
CRT began to be articulated about 50 years ago. It has been defined — accurately, as far as I can determine — as an intellectual and social movement that studies the intersection of racism, law and society in America.
CRT argues that “race” is a social construct (an “invented” idea for describing and ordering society) and has no scientific basis. CRT also argues that “racism” (essentially, favoring and privileging one “race” — in our case, the “white” race — over any others) is built into all aspects of our society: the criminal justice system, housing, the labor market, education, health care. Our social institutions are biased in favor of whites, thus producing the likelihood of different outcomes for whites and non-whites when, for example, they enter the criminal justice system. Overall, whites have privileges not granted to non-whites. CRT does not hold present-day white people responsible for past racial injustices such as slavery and segregation. It does contend that whites, having benefited and still benefiting from an unjust system, have a moral obligation to correct those injustices. That process begins when whites admit and identify faults in the system.
I find no reason why these ideas should not have a hearing in our schools. Much of the opposition to CRT is, as noted above, the result of ignorance, intellectual laziness and deliberate distortion of the intent and content of the theory. Perhaps the most widespread distortion (or misconception, if you prefer) is that CRT depicts all whites as irredeemable racists. It doesn’t. It says the faults are in the system itself, not in individuals per se.
CRT challenges many of the assumptions we whites have been raised with. Opponents of CRT want those assumptions to be unchallenged and unexamined. Of course they do. Those who maintain and benefit from a system that contains injustices (which are not visited on them) see no reason to question those assumptions. They are likely to maintain that there are no injustices, at least not any more — they’ve been done away with. The status quo is just fine — and just. But for many Americans it isn’t.
In the long run, wiser and cooler and (perhaps) more humane heads will repeal or strike down the anti-CRT laws, as they did those earlier anti-evolution laws.
For the sake of the cause of free inquiry, an open society, racial justice and the moral health of our nation, let us hope that the long run is very short.